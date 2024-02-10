Super Saturday: Shishkin beats Protektorat to claim Grade Two glory in Denman Chase at Newbury

Shishkin returned to form with victory in the Grade Two Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday afternoon.

Nicky Henderson's star got back to winning ways after his King George fall with an impressive triumph in West Berkshire.

The success was the 10-year-old's fourth at Grade Two level, and his 14th triumph under rules for owners Joe and Marie Donnelly.

Nico De Boinville's charge is now a 6/1 shot for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, where he is likely to meet Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow.

Protektorat began the contest the brightest, racing prominently and jumping the opening fences strongly under Harry Skelton. Shishkin fell three lengths behind following the third fence, where a poor jump cost him momentum.

Image: Protektorat mounted a strong challenge to Shishkin in the Denman Chase

All the runners and riders made it safely over the first open ditch after six, with Harry Cobden and Hitman occupying the running rail in touch with the aforementioned frontrunners. Protektorat's strong jumping showed no sign of stopping as the contest passed the halfway mark, while Shishkin lost yet more ground when brushing fence number 13.

Four out, Nico De Boinville started to engage his gelding and saw a response, as Protektorat's lead was cut to just three parts of a length soon after. Protektorat ran out of steam with two fences to go, allowing Hitman to take second place - four and a half lengths behind Henderson's champion who came on ever stronger in the closing stages.