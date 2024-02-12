Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kotmast takes on Chanceux in Handicap Chase feature at Plumpton

Monday’s racing comes from Plumpton, where Kotmast takes on Chanceux in an exciting Handicap Chase. Elsewhere on the card, Hill Of Tara is eyeing a hat-trick but will have Good News for company. The evening action comes from Wolverhampton, where Cross Counter's full brother makes his bow.

3.45 Plumpton - Three last time out winners feature

This Big Sprat Novices' Handicap Chase looks like a cracking contest on paper as three of the four contenders have won last time out.

The top-rated runner in the contest Gary Moore's Kotmast who has already won twice over fences this season. He caught the eye last time out at Sandown when taking the brave man's route on the rail and powering away from his runners up the hill. He steps up to 2m3½f today and will hope to do better than when he was last tried over this trip at Kempton where he was outstayed on Boxing Day. This is an easier contest and Caoilin Quinn takes off a valuable 3lbs.

Chanceux comes here with bags of chasing experience and is looking for the hat-trick following wins at Hereford and Doncaster. He's got chase form over this trip, but this is a tougher contest on paper. Brendan Powell rode the eight-year-old in his last two victories but he partners Scarface for his boss Joe Tizzard. He landed his first chase in taking style over course and distance last time out beating the highly touted Authorised Speed.

Ballybeen remains a maiden over both hurdles and fences but Sam Thomas' runner has finished second in back to back starts.

2.15 Plumpton - Hat-trick seeker Hill Of Tara features

Hill Of Tara must be one of the most improved horses in training this season going up an impressive 22lbs since winning at Ffos Las in November. He's won four of his last five starts with his only defeat coming at Southwell. His last win at Hereford was facile and the Handicapper has taken no chances raising him 15lbs. Ned Fox will take off a valuable 3lbs but this will be his toughest test to date.

Lydia Richards' Good News is a nine-time winner over hurdles and tops the weights with Niall Houlihan on board. His last win came in November 2022 and will need to step up from his latest effort over course and distance.

Chris Gordon is back amongst the winners after a dry spell and San Pedro will look to continue the yard's run of success under his son Freddie.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Cross Counter's full brother makes debut

Only five go to post for the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes over a mile and a furlong but you can't miss the exciting pedigrees on show highlighted by Endless Victory who is a full brother to Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter. The son of Teofilo will need further than a mile in time but this looks to be an ideal starting point.

Ancient Myth isn't related to a Melbourne Cup winner but he is from the family of Australian Group Three winner Fastnet Tempest and is out of a dual winner over a mile. This is why connections spent 425,000gns on him in the 2022 October yearling sale. He makes his debut today for Clifford Lee and Karl Burke.

Charlie Appleby also saddles Cupid's Dream. A son of Dubawi out of a Galileo mare, he makes his second career start after running well to finish third on debut at Kempton. He didn't look like he got home on that occasion so a step up in trip does raise some eyebrows but it wouldn't be a surprise if he can take a step forward from that debut effort.

