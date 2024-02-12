Monday tips: Five to keep onside at Plumpton and Wolverhampton

Elliot David gives us his five selections for Monday's action at Plumpton and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Hasty Parisian

2:15 Plumpton

It seems risky business taking on Venetia Williams's thriving seven-year-old Hill Of Tara, who could yet pull out further improvement, but a 15lb higher mark of 107 has now kicked in and that'll at least ask a sterner question of him.

Anthony Charlton's Hasty Parisian should find this a good bit easier than recent assignments at Class 3 level and if returning to the form of his April 23 run here, would surely be a threat.

Image: Hasty Parisian takes on Hill Of Tara in the feature at Plumpton

The six-year-old finished no match for some useful rivals over this course and distance that day, but with runner-up and Williams-trainee Ramo now rated 127, it perhaps was no disgrace.

If there's even a slight fault line in the favourite, I'm hoping this is the horse to take advantage.

Kaleb

4.15 Plumpton

This looks the softest opportunity for Amy Murphy's charge in some time and I'd be hoping the addition of blinkers in addition to Freddie Gingell's more than useful 5lb claim could prove enough to see him back to winning ways.

He's been handed some tough tasks in higher-level handicaps so far and though he remains with only one win over hurdles to his name, these conditions will hold no fears for him and a drop in class could finally prove the key.

Though he is burdened with 12st 1lb, that comes for good reason as the 'class horse' in the contest and hopefully that class will tell late on.

Plumette

6.00 Wolverhampton

With a handful of bookmakers offering up to four places here, I'd say this Dunstall specialist is worthy of strong consideration given her evident course craft. From 19 starts here over 7f and beyond she's put together a useful five victories and further seven top-four finishes.

Given her wins have come from marks of 69, 60, 65, 68 and 70 she's now back around a rating off which she can be competitive, as evidenced by a seemingly unlucky fourth here on January 20. She finished just a neck behind the re-opposing Wake Up Harry that day but was best of those coming from off the pace in a race the leading quartet dominated.

That Plumette needs a good pace to aim at and some luck in running is often built into her SP, the eight-year-old consistently underestimated in the markets and I fancy she can give you a good run for your money once more.

Cupid's Dream

6.30 Wolverhampton

This surely looks all about Godolphin & Charlie Appleby's 'first string' Cupid's Dream, who is taken to come out on top of his four rivals including debuting stablemate Endless Victory, who looks bred to need further and is a full brother to Melbourne Cup winner Cross Counter.

Comparisons between the debutant and his elder are striking, with Cross Counter himself having debuted at Wolverhampton in December 2017, winning each of his first two starts at the venue.

The market movements between the pair will likely indicate the pecking order but having ran an excellent race in what looked a well-above-average contest on his Kempton debut, preference is for the horse with experience on their side on this occasion.

Daheer

7.30 Wolverhampton

Mark Loughnane's all-weather specialist Daheer arrives here off a mark of 74 that's now 5lb below his last winning mark and on the face of things that's enough to spike your interest but the drop in trip could be the real catalyst.

Image: Daheer will take to the track at Wolverhampton

He's been well found in early markets, with bookmakers' initial pricing of 10-1 and bigger disappearing fast and for good reason.

Each of his five career wins to date have come over this 1m1½f trip at Dunstall Park and having seemingly found the 1m4f a step too far on each of his last three visits here, this is much more his cup of tea.

Indeed, his record over the course and distance of 13 starts for five wins and four further places really showcases his liking for this track. He's down in the handicap, down in trip and down in class…each giving every reason to think a return to form could beckon.

