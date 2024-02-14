Today on Sky Sports Racing: Illico De Cotte bids for maiden win

Wednesday's racing comes from Fontwell as Illico De Cotte seeks to break his maiden duck while at Hereford, Well Dick and Haut Folin battle it out in the feature.

3.20 Hereford - Illico De Cotte bids for maiden win

Illico De Cotte seeks his first elusive win under rules in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Maiden Hurdle (3.20).

Dan Skelton's Illico De Cotte leads the field of nine contenders. He has shown a high level of form despite remaining winless over obstacles under rules. He could have a fine opportunity here under Harry Skelton.

Golden De Coeur will be looking to go one better than last time as he narrowly lost out at Sedgefield due to a serious mistake landing the last. He's stepping up in trip here which should work in his favour.

Howaya Now attempts to bounce back here after two weaker runs. He's taking a small step up in trip which should help him finish his race off better.

2.50 Fontwell - Well Dick meets Haut Folin in feature

Ten line up for the feature with Well Dick faces Haut Folin in the RJS Waste Management Handicap Chase (2.50).

Charlie Longsdon-trained Well Dick has to bounce back here from a disappointing run on chase debut at Uttoxeter. However, he was returning at Uttoxeter after a 305-day break and the cheek pieces are now reached for.

Haut Folin has been running consistently of late and if he's continuing in this form, he could go very well here. He drops back down into Class 4 company here and paired with Charlie Deutsch looks very promising.

Pilot Show too needs to bounce back after his disappointing run at Warwick. This son of Yeats is partnered again with Caoilin Quinn which could work in his favour.

3.20 Fontwell - Heure De Gloire and Torneo bid for a double

Heure De Gloire and Torneo are clashing in search of a double in the Southern Cranes & Access Ltd. Handicap Hurdle (3.20).

Heure De Gloire is stepping up in trip following his win at Ffos Las - this nine-length win should translate to handling this increased distance. The softer the ground the better for this horse.

Torneo won by a significant 26 lengths last time out at Wetherby. He comes here in receipt of the four-year-old's weight-for-age allowance and could improve here.

Course and distance winner He's A Latchico has been unlucky in his last two runs finishing second. This race is an easier contest than his last run and he should add to his winning tally.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Fontwell and Hereford live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday 14 February.