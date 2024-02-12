Andy Edwards' Cheltenham Gold Cup hopes alive as L'Homme Presse prepares for Ascot Chase

Owner Andy Edwards hopes L'Homme Presse can keep his Cheltenham Gold Cup dreams alive with victory in the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Fleur De Lys Chase winner is the pick of a five-runner field for the two-mile and five-furlong feature, with Pic D'orhy and Ahoy Senor for company in Berkshire.

His aforementioned comeback win at Lingfield was his first appearance since unseating Charlie Deutsch in the 2022 King George VI Chase at Kempton, but he may have reignited his form at the perfect time approaching the Festival.

Image: L'Homme Presse is the pick of the Betfair Ascot Chase card

Andy Edwards said: "Everything has been fine with L'Homme Presse since Lingfield. I thought it was an amazing comeback and we were thrilled with everything we saw from him. Hopefully, he can kick on again from there, starting this weekend in the Betfair Ascot Chase.

"I don't think the 'bounce factor' is a scientific thing. Every horse is different and that is not something that fazes us. We are only concerned about our horse and he will run a race that suits him."

L'Homme Presse's Gold Cup odds were slashed to 8/1 following the win at Lingfield, but the nine-year-old is still relatively unfancied across the market with Galopin Des Champs claiming odds-on favouritism.

On Cheltenham, Edwards said: "The [Gold Cup] dream is still alive. To even be in the reckoning for a race of that calibre is a privilege in itself. We want to do our very best to win at Ascot this weekend and then, all being well, take our chance at Cheltenham.

"It is a horse race and no horse is unbeatable, especially in a top-end race like the Gold Cup because there are so many variables that can affect the outcome. Having said that, Galopin Des Champs is a champion and looks something to be admired. And you can't discount the other horses in the race, as everyone will go there thinking they have a valid chance.

"As I always like to say, keep the faith, believe in your horse and enjoy the moment."

