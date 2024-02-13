Cheltenham Gold Cup: Can L'Homme Presse secure his Cheltenham Festival place this weekend in the Ascot Chase?

Galopin Des Champs and Shishkin are firmly set for the Cheltenham Festival feature, the Gold Cup, while L'Homme Presse's fate will be decided on Saturday if he's victorious in the Ascot Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Gold Cup standard is set by the reigning victor Galopin Des Champs but the other 15 entries are strong competitors. Here's how the top six in the betting shape for the race.

Galopin Des Champs 10/11

His impressive triumph last year saw going away to win by a conclusive seven lengths. The title-holder returns off the back of two wins at Leopardstown - again convincingly beating two of his potential competitors in Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe.

However, in a shock result in his Punchestown Grade 1 run, Fastorslow did get the better of him - perhaps suggesting he wasn't at his best?

Fastorslow 4/1

Fastorslow will meet rival Galopin Des Champs again, and he seems to be a thorn in Martin Brassil's gelding's side. He has beaten the Gold Cup favourite twice, but he couldn't compete in the Irish Gold Cup with nothing else to give in the closing stages in the eight-year-old's sole run of 2024.

He is yet to score on British soil, but a Gold Cup win would secure his place in the Cheltenham Festival's Hall of Fame.

Image: Shishkin in full flight in the Denman Chase

Shishkin 7/1

Nicky Henderson's hope was back with a bang at Newbury at the weekend, decisively winning the Denman Chase. His recent runs before this haven't been without problems: unseating his rider at Kempton in the King George and refusing to race at Ascot the time before this.

He will need to continue his form from the weekend and jump fluently to be in with a chance in the Gold Cup.

The 10-year-old has had some Festival success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Arkle but is having his first run in the feature of the final day.

Image: Gerri Colombe and Jordan Gainford take the Scilly Isles Novice Chase at Sandown

Gerri Colombe 8/1

Gordon Elliott will be hoping Gerri Colombe can take this for the Irish raiders. He has only ever taken one trip to the course, missing out on the prize by a short head.

The son of Saddler Maker has never not finished in the first two, proving consistency is key, however one of these was 23 lengths behind Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase.

The Gold Cup will be a true test as the eight-year-old may run for the first time in 2024.

Image: L'Homme Presse aims to secure his place in the Gold Cup this weekend in the Ascot Chase.

L'Homme Presse 8/1

L'Homme Presse returned after nearly 400 days off the course as he won the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in style. His Cheltenham dreams are still hanging in the balance as he goes to the Ascot Chase this weekend where a win would secure his place.

Before his break he unseated Charlie Deutsch at Kempton, highlighting a chink in his armour, but does arrive unbeaten around Cheltenham.

Image: Hewick (right) and First Flow battle it out in the Oaksey Chase

Hewick 14/1

A runner in last year's Gold Cup, the dream was swiftly shattered as he fell. He quickly bounced back at Sandown, winning going away in the Grade Two Menorah Challenge Trophy.

The £800 buy has had less-than-consistent runs since but scored again at Kempton in the King George Chase on Boxing Day. Hewick's jumping will need to be at its best to compete with Galopin Des Champs.

