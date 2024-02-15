Jamie Moore retires: Jockey calls time on riding career at age of 39 after suffering vertebra fracture

Multiple Grade One-winning jockey Jamie Moore has announced his retirement from riding at the age of 39.

Moore, who will forever be remembered for his joyous partnership with former Champion Chase star Sire De Grugy, has been off the track since suffering a fracture of his T7 vertebra in a fall in November.

Moore rode a total of 968 British winners, including seven Grade One victories, from over 8,000 career rides.

He spent a large majority of his career as the number one choice to ride for his father Gary over jumps, with Sire De Grugy landing a famous success at the Cheltenham Festival in 2014.

In 2014 he won the Scottish Grand National on Al Co for trainer Peter Bowen, while he and Sire De Grugy swept the four Grade One two-mile chases that season en route to being crowned British Jumps Horse of the Year.

Image: Moore rode Sire De Grugy to five Grade One victories

In a statement via the PJA, Moore said: "It is with huge regret that, following my last fall in November 2023, I will not be returning to race riding. After being checked by top neurologists and spinal specialists, and taken advice from Doctor Jerry Hill and the doctors who've seen me the most in my career - Dr Rizwan Ghani and Dr Lucy Free - I have been medically advised not to race ride again.

"I would like to thank everyone who has stuck by me and supported me throughout my 22-year career. Obviously I have been very lucky to have such a good trainer in my father Gary, who's always supported me, along with his brilliant, faithful owners.

Image: A distraught Moore after being unseated from Goshen in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle

Image: Goshen stumbles after the last flight at Cheltenham

"My mother Jayne and my wife Lucie have also always been there for me. Back to the start and my first boss, Mr (Martin) Pipe, who helped me become champion conditional. To every other trainer and every owner I've ridden for; my agent Dave Roberts; my sponsors; all the brilliant stable staff and the PJA and the IJF, who have always been so supportive.

"Finally, to the best place you could wish to work - the weighing room. To all the physios, tea boys and ladies, nurses and weighing room staff who have made each day of going to work much more enjoyable.

"And to all the brilliant jockeys and valets past and present who I've made lifelong friends with. I will hugely miss the weighing room. There have been some ups and plenty of downs but everyone is always there for you. You've all been top class.

"It's impossible to put into words how thankful I am to each and every one of you."

McCoy to Moore: 'An absolute pleasure riding with you mate'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Legendary jockey AP McCoy shared an emotional voice note for retiring star Jamie Moore as he calls time on riding at the age of 39

In a voice note sent to Moore via Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman, 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy said: "It was an absolute pleasure to watch you riding big winners on Sire De Grugy and winning Scottish and Welsh Nationals.

"We had some great time together, including a trip to Las Vegas when I told you I'd take you if Synchronised won the Gold Cup because you got banned a couple of days earlier and you were giving out a little bit.

"Just want to wish you all the best. It's been an absolute pleasure riding with you and being mates with you.

"I'm just glad you're retiring in one piece. Enjoy the next few days and I'll see you very soon."