Dylan Kitts banned: Jockey handed exclusion order for failure to comply with Hillsin investigation

Jockey Dylan Kitts has been issued with a disciplinary officer exclusion order having failed to comply with an investigation into his ride on Hillsin in July last year.

Kitts was aboard the Chris Honour-trained gelding in a two-and-a-half-mile conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle and moved smoothly into contention in the home straight.

But the then five-year-old was ultimately beaten a length and a half into third place and following a subsequent inquiry, the raceday stewards referred Kitts to the BHA, while suspending Hillsin from running for 40 days.

A disciplinary officer exclusion order is issued "in instances where a person's presence on premises licensed by the BHA, or association with racing's participants, is undesirable in the interests of racing based on their conduct".

The statement read: "The BHA can today confirm that Mr Dylan Kitts has been issued with a disciplinary officer exclusion order as a result of his failure to co-operate with an investigation.

Image: Kitts has been issued with a disciplinary officer exclusion order having failed to comply with an investigation into his ride on Hillsin

"This order, which prohibits Mr Kitts from attending premises licensed by the BHA and/or associating with racing's

participants, has been issued after Mr Kitts failed to provide relevant information requested by the BHA's integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation.

"This investigation remains ongoing and the BHA will be making no further comment at this time."