Today on Sky Sports Racing: Civil Law bids to defy career-high rating at Wolverhampton

A bumper nine-race card is the Friday night fare at Wolverhampton including a high-quality £15,000 handicap, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.45 Wolverhampton - Civil Law out to land eighth career win

On his 36th start, Civil Law will look to defy a career-high mark, headlining 10 runners for the feature Boost Your Acca-Fenwa With BetUK Handicap (6:45).

He's a four-time course-and-distance winner and looks to have strong claims as he returns from a short break having finished runner-up in a similar heat in December.

The Claire & Daniel Kubler-trained Al Rufaa is 6lb higher than when winning here in November but should strip fitter for a recent outing at Lingfield last month, while Wadacre Gomez has been successful in a lower grade and would need to improve again.

7.45 Wolverhampton - Last-time winners do battle

A pair of last-time winners in Beauty Choice and King Of York clash in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (7:45).

The former will head the weights for Michael and David Easterby as he drops in class and steps up in distance after winning over seven furlongs here last month, while Scott Dixon's King Of York has a 5lb penalty for his recent Southwell success.

Goldsmith saw off the reopposing Ciotog when winning at Southwell in January but would need to bounce back from a couple of disappointing runs.

8.15 Wolverhampton - Berkshire Phantom on the hat-trick bid

Red-hot Berkshire Phantom seeks the hat-trick in the concluding Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (8:15).

Fionn McSharry's four-year-old bids for a third success of the month having scored twice over seven furlongs here and has star apprentice Tommie Jakes claiming a handy 7lb.

Green Power returned to form when narrowly seeing off Cephalus at Kempton on his last start and should not be underestimated off this 2lb higher mark, while Mick Appleby's Fox Power is a course-and-distance winner and has each-way claims under Ali Rawlinson.

