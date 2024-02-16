Weekend Winners: Declan Rix goes for Kilbeg King in Ascot's Reynoldstown Novices' Chase on Saturday

The Ascot Chase Raceday on Saturday provides plenty of competitive action, including the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase; watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel and see all the action from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing
The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase as well as providing their best bets for Wincanton and Haydock.
Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to select their best bets for this weekend with their focus on the five-runner Grade Two contest at Ascot which is due off at 1.50pm....
"I'm going to go for the king in this cracking race. I suspect Apple Away and Brave Kingdom will go forward together. It should be an honest little test with some tactics involved, but I think Kilbeg King will get a nice lead.
"He's been a good horse this season and improved with every run. Last season with his last start over hurdles he won at the Punchestown Festival but I think he will really improve over fences. He's had three starts over the larger obstacles this campaign and he's improved with each run. He comes here off the back of a career best in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.
"With the combination of going up in trip, getting back on some nice ground and headgear, it has really sharpened him up. The case with him is simple, he's got the best chase form in the race and is the most overpriced horse in the race."
"I'm going to stick with the queen, Apple Away. She isn't the top rated in here as that goes the way of Kilbeg King but he is now a nine-year-old and he was well beaten - behind very good horses admittedly - in his three starts so far, but I use that as a little bit of a reason to have a pinch of salt against him.
"We know where we are with Apple Away and she has proven herself against the boys. Her reappearance wasn't up to scratch at Haydock behind Grey Dawning but she went to Leicester and got back to winning ways."
"I'm going to go for Brave Kingdom for Paul Nicholls. If you ever want to know why he's such a top trainer look at the patience they've had with this horse. Nicholls came out and said he was a proper horse; I love to hear him talk passionately about his improving types.
"He really ticks the boxes for me, and I think he will improve again. No doubt he needs to find a bit more against the likes of Apple Away, who was quite interesting, but I just felt at the prices I wanted to be on his side. He might just drift a bit too."
