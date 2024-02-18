Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sageburg County seeks second Southwell win under James Bowen

Sunday's action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Southwell, where Sageburg County looks to repeat the trick of his last triumph over course and distance in Nottinghamshire. Also on the card, Noche Negra eyes a second chase success and It's Maisy bids for a hat-trick

2.55 Southwell - Sageburg County hopes for more of the same

Sageburg County triumphed the last time he ran over course and distance and will look to repeat the trick under the familiar guidance of James Bowen in the Try The Racing App This Afternoon Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old is operating with a tongue tie for the first time.

A prominent front-runner is likely to be Heartbreak Kid for Donald McCain. This tall gelding has lacked consistency lately but is still capable of staying two-and-a-half miles under the guidance of Theo Gillard.

Family Business may need the run on his return from a wind operation, while Imperial Bede steps down in trip after being 13 lengths short of the leader when last seen at Warwick.

2.25 Southwell - Noche Negra seeks second chase success

Noche Negra seeks a second chase success in this At The Races Market Movers Handicap Chase.

Laura Morgan's seven-year-old got off the mark over fences when comfortably claiming a novice handicap at Catterick last month and could prove hard to beat as he looks to follow up off this 8lb higher mark.

The Sam Allwood-trained ten-year-old showed he remains on a competitive mark when second at Sedgefield and would have claims off this same mark with Toby Wynee claiming 3lb.

David Pipe's Royal Mer has won two of his five starts over fences and he could have more to come with the drop in distance likely to suit.

Out on The Tear should also go well here, having showed flickers of promise in second last time out at Sedgefield.

4.30 Southwell - It's Maisy bids for hat-trick

It's Maisy bids for the hat-trick in this Enjoy The Racing App For Free Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Sue Smith's in-form mare has won both her handicap starts to date but having been a fortunate victor at Catterick last month, she will need to improve her hurdling if she is to land the hat-trick here.

Ryan Potter's Shesupincourt is a consistent type who ran a cracker when second off a career-high mark over this course and distance earlier this month and should enter calculations under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Watch Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday February 18.