Pic D'Orhy beats L'Homme Presse to claim Betfair Ascot Chase Grade One glory

Pic D'Orhy produced an immaculate jumping display to secure Grade One glory for Paul Nicholls in the showpiece event at Ascot.

L'Homme Presse was never in touch in second, with Ahoy Senor and Sail Away remaining third and fourth throughout the contest.

With victory, Harry Cobden extended his personal Champion Jockey title advantage to three winners ahead of Sean Bowen while netting the £175,000 prize fund for Pic D'Orhy's connections.

L'Homme Presse has drifted to 14/1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after struggling to stay with the electric pace set by Paul Nicholls' champion.

Pic D'Orhy began the race in front, racing on the inside of L'Homme Presse with Ahoy Senor and Sail Away lagging behind. On the first time into the straight, Pic D'Orhy led by six lengths and continued a perfect shwoing of jumping to extend that advantage further.

Image: Pic D'Orhy produced a stunning jumping display

A short stride over the 10th and 11th obstacles from L'Homme Presse allowed Pic D'Orhy to establish a 15-length lead heading down into Swinley Bottom - an advantage that would prove unassailable.

To their credit, Charlie Deutsch and L'Homme Presse attempted to rally and got within four lengths three fences from home, until Pic D'Orhy put on an astonishing turn of pace to end the race as a contest before the final fence.

The quality array of jumping delighted a bumper crowd at Ascot, with L'Homme Presse finishing five and a half lengths short of the winner despite his best efforts.

Nicholls said: "He's so good at that distance we don't need to step up to three miles at the moment. Ultimately he would get it and next year we can have another talk about it (King George).

"At that trip today, it was a fantastic ride from Harry, we were always going to be positive.

Image: Paul Nicholls was delighted with Pic D'Orhy's stunning run in the Betfair Ascot Chase

"I don't know why after all his races, but he seems to be improving - today was the best I've ever seen him look and probably the best he's ever run.

"To put good horses in their place like that was fantastic.

"The stiffer track probably suited him and last time at Kempton he was giving 3lb to a very good horse in Banbridge, but this track seems to bring out the best of him, he stays strong over that trip.

"It was a fantastic ride and that is why Harry is vying to be champion, he's riding like a champion jockey.

"I suspect now we will go straight to Aintree."