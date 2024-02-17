Dylan Kitts: Exclusion order lifted on suspended jockey

The British Horseracing Authority has lifted its recently-imposed exclusion order imposed on suspended rider Dylan Kitts for failing to comply with an investigation.

The jockey finished third aboard Hillsin at Worcester in July last year and was referred by the raceday stewards for the ride, with the horse banned from running for 40 days and eventually moved to another stable at the request of Chris Honour, who trained him at the time.

The BHA subsequently suspended Kitts, preventing him from taking rides or attending racecourses, and earlier this week added a disciplinary officer exclusion order to his sanction for "failing to provide relevant information requested by the BHA's integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation".

The order would prevent Kitts from attending any racing premises, including yards, and from communicating with people involved in the sport.

However, on Friday the BHA announced the order had been lifted after the rider provided the information requested, although Kitts remains suspended.

A statement from the governing body said: "The BHA can today confirm that it is now in receipt of relevant information requested by the integrity team as part of an ongoing investigation involving Mr Dylan Kitts.

"As a result of this information being provided, the disciplinary officer exclusion order issued earlier this week, which was imposed after multiple previous deadlines had been missed, has been lifted.

"Mr Kitts remains suspended from race riding while the investigation continues."