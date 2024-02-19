Southwell's Winter Derby: Lord North headlines nine entries for Saturday's Group Three feature

There is a big race in prospect at Southwell this Saturday in the shape of the Winter Derby with entries including eye-catching names like Lord North, Eydon and Lion's Pride.

The eight-year-old Lord North was last seen in March 2023, when he secured a third successive victory in the Dubai Turf at Meydan on World Cup night.

John and Thady Gosden's charge had prepped for that event by winning the Winter Derby in its old guise of a 10-furlong Lingfield contest, rather than the new distance of one mile and three furlongs at Southwell.

The Gosden team also have Forest Of Dean, the 2021 Winter Derby hero, and Kempton Listed winner Lion's Pride in a potential field of nine for the Group Three event, which will be live on Sky Sports Racing.

Eydon is another intriguing candidate, having his first start for Andrew Balding - and his first run since finishing fourth in the 2000 Guineas back in 2022. Teumessias Fox is a second entry for the yard.

Tyrrhenian Sea finished second in the race last year and could represent Roger Varian again, while Winter Derby Trial second Military Order is a possible Godolphin runner for Charlie Appleby.

Image: Sir Busker finished sixth in the trial for the Winter Derby

Claymore and Sir Busker finished sixth and fourth respectively in the trial and they too could take their chances.

Watch the Winter Derby from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday February 24.