Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sublime Heights heads competitive field at Plumpton

Monday's action comes from Plumpton, where Sublime Heights will have Gerico Ville for company in an intriguing renewal, as well as Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.20 Plumpton - Sublime Heights the one to beat in testing renewal

Our feature Dine&Stay @ The Jolly Sportsman Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase looks a cracker as seven amateur riders contest the Gay Kindersley Trophy.

Toby Lawes' Sublime Heights returns looking to supplement his win in the 2023 renewal under Gina Andrews. The eight-year-old ran out a clear 11-length winner off a mark of 113, the same rating off which he runs here but Andrew jumps ship to Chris Gordon's Gerico Ville leaving William Gough to do the steering.

Gerico Ville is a mud lover who will surely be at home in the likely soft conditions. The eight-year-old hasn't been seen since November where two disappointing efforts cast a shadow over his form but with Chris Gordon's stable seemingly revitalised in recent weeks, he could threaten if returning to his best.

Anthony Honeyball's Windance is surely of interest, arriving on a hat-trick having put together an impressive career record of 4-11 to date and looking to give rider Chad Bament a memorable first winner under rules.

6.00 Wolves - Spirit Pursuit eyes maiden victory

This Fillies' Novice Stakes looks a fine opportunity for Archie Watson's Spiritual Pursuit to get off the mark at the fourth attempt, at least in theory. The three-year-old has filled the placings on each start to date, running consistently well over the slightly longer seven-furlong trip.

She has, though, looked vulnerable at the finish and will be relying on this drop to six furlongs suiting under high-class rider Hollie Doyle. The former Clive Cox-trained Colour Code will look to extend the prolific run of the Linda Perratt and Tommie Jakes combination, but a bigger threat could come from Cox's own Miss Stormy Night or debutant Midnight Call.

The former made a quiet debut at Southwell in January but is bred to improve on that and has the eye-catching booking of top all-weather rider Rossa Ryan. Charlie Johnston's debutant Midnight Call is a nicely-bred daughter of the speedy Caravaggio and related to multiple all-weather winners and she'll be well worth a market check.

6.30 Wolves - Appleby duo set to star in feature handicap

We may only have the four runners for the feature Handicap but this tactical affair will be well worth watching. Much may depend on the tactics employed by the Mick Appleby-trained pair of Dr Foster and Ippotheos, steered by top riders Oisin Murphy and Rossa Ryan respectively.

The former has been gelded since his maiden victory at Kempton on October 18 and could now find further improvement switched to handicap company from an opening mark of 79.

You can be sure that Joe Fanning will be keen to not let the pair have it their own way aboard Charlie Johnston's hat-trick seeker Sennockian who runs from a 3lb higher mark than when victorious on February 11. Having narrowly seen off both Ippotheos and Love Yours en-route to those wins, he looks likely to have further improvement in the locker.

