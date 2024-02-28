Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson positive as Champion Hurdle star to be re-scoped following mild lung infection

Constitution Hill shocked the racing world on Tuesday after a poor workout at Kempton; the Nicky Henderson team have revealed he has a relatively mild lung infection with a re-scope to take place on Friday
Wednesday 28 February 2024 13:15, UK
Nicky Henderson has revealed Constitution Hill will be re-scoped on Friday following a mild lung infection with the Champion Hurdle star in good form this morning.
Constitution Hill sent the betting for the Champion Hurdle into meltdown after his poor workout at Kempton on Tuesday, with Henderson sending him for a scope which revealed evidence of mucus.
But an upbeat Henderson revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is in good form despite what he hopes is a relatively mild lung infection.
More to follow…
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
