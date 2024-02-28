Constitution Hill: Nicky Henderson positive as Champion Hurdle star to be re-scoped following mild lung infection

Nicky Henderson has revealed Constitution Hill will be re-scoped on Friday following a mild lung infection with the Champion Hurdle star in good form this morning.

Constitution Hill sent the betting for the Champion Hurdle into meltdown after his poor workout at Kempton on Tuesday, with Henderson sending him for a scope which revealed evidence of mucus.

But an upbeat Henderson revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is in good form despite what he hopes is a relatively mild lung infection.

