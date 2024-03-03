Today on Sky Sports Racing: Highly-rated Army Ethos returns to battle at Newcastle to face Pocklington

Doncaster and Newcastle host the live action on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, with the hotly-anticipated return of Coventry Stakes runner-up Army Ethos the highlight across the meetings.

6.00 Newcastle - Army Ethos returns at Gosforth Park

Coventry Stakes runner-up Army Ethos returns for a hotly-anticipated three-year-old campaign in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Novice Stakes (6.00) over six furlongs at Newcastle.

Archie Watson's son of Shalaa excelled in two starts as a two-year-old, winning comfortably on debut at Ayr before chasing home River Tiber at Royal Ascot and rates an exciting prospect for the season ahead.

He will be a short price to get back to winning ways, but Geoff Oldroyd's Pocklington could give him something to think about. A winner over this course and distance on his sole start to date, he will hope to take advantage of his fitness edge under Harry Russell.

3.15 Doncaster - Crosspark heads 10-strong field

Crosspark heads a cracking field of 10 for the three-mile Download The Raceday Ready App Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase (3.15) at Doncaster.

Nick Kent's 14-year-old showed he retains plenty of ability when scoring at Huntingdon before finishing runner-up at Market Rasen in December and should go close on his return from a break, although the ground is unlikely to be in his favour.

Kerry Lee's Storm Control, a winner at the track back in 2019, heads the opposition and having struggled to land a blow in his last few starts, could appreciate the switch to veteran company.

Of the others, the Gary Moore-trained Iconic Muddle has placed on his last two starts and is another to note off the same mark.

7.00 Newcastle - Greatgadian the one to beat

Greatgadian and Star Zinc contest a fiercely-competitive looking Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Handicap (7.00).

Roger Varian's Greatgadian has run with credit in tougher handicaps this winter and should have a strong chance as he drops in grade under the guidance of Aidan Keeley.

Dual course and distance winner Star Zinc is stepping up in class under Hollie Doyle and rates a big danger for Rebecca Menzies.

Charlie Johnston's Love De Vega is up 4lb for his impressive Chelmsford success last week, while Linda Perratt's The Caltonian reverts to seven furlongs.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday March 3.