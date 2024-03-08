Today on Sky Sports Racing: Danielsflyer looks to deny Star Shield in Newcastle feature

Newcastle hosts British action on Friday, with an eight-race card in store live on Sky Sports Racing. There is also racing from Chantilly, where Hollie Doyle eyes yet another victory.

7.30 Newcastle - Danielsflyer takes on Star Shield

In-form Danielsflyer contests a competitive-looking Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap (7.30) at Newcastle.

David Thompson's 10-year-old arrives seeking a hat-trick, having won twice at the track in the last two months, and should go close as he steps up in class off a 4lb higher mark.

David O'Meara's Star Shield is just 1lb higher than when scoring over this course and distance in December and heads the dangers as he seeks a fourth all-weather success under Ben Robinson.

Of the others, Lahab made an encouraging start for the Grant Tuer team when third over six furlongs here in January and remains unexposed as he steps up to a mile. Gainsbourg is also one to look at, having registered previous success over a mile last season.

6.30 Newcastle - 400,000gns prospect makes debut

George Boughey's Star Jasmine debuts in the seven-furlong BetMGM: It's Showtime Maiden Fillies' Stakes 6.30.

A 400,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, the daughter of Churchill is certainly bred for the job and rates a fascinating contender under Billy Loughnane.

Jack Jones saddles Heavenly Fire who was not disgraced when fourth behind Queen Of Zafeen at Lingfield on her debut last month and should benefit from that experience here.

Archie Watson's Absolute Star made an encouraging racecourse debut when runner-up over this course and distance 52 days ago and is another to note if able to build on that under Paul Mulrennan.

4.30 Chantilly - Doyle aims for French success on Action Point

Archie Watson duo Action Point and Havana Ball headline a competitive field for the Listed Prix Montenica at Chantilly.

A winner in this grade at Newbury in July, Action Point, a son of Blue Point, ran with credit when competitive in a pair of Group races before ending his season with a third-placed finish in the Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar, and he could prove hard to beat as he returns under Hollie Doyle.

Stablemate Havana Ball got off the mark at the second attempt when landing a six-furlong novice stakes at Wolverhampton in November and, with further improvement expected, should be on the premises under Luke Morris.

Of the opposition, Listed winner Megarry makes his debut for Gianluca Bietolini having joined from Gavin Cromwell, while Parisian Leah will hope to step up on his recent course and distance success for Christophe Ferland and Enzo Corallo.

