Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shouldvebeenaring headlines the Listed Lady Wulfruna

Saturday’s racing features an exciting all-weather card with the Listed Lady Wulfruna and a competitive Lincoln Trial and a seven-race jumps action from Hereford.

2.40 Wolverhampton- Shouldvebeenaring features in the Lady Wulfruna

Shouldvebeenaring headlines the feature race the BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes (2.40).

Richard Hannon's four-year-old has won twice at this level as well as losing out narrowly in the Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup last season. Partnered with Sean Levey he is really an eye-catcher.

Doctor Khan Junior has won his last four starts in handicap company and should handle this step up in class well with Harry Russell onboard. He could give Shouldvebeenaring plenty to think about.

Nine Tenths is the only filly in this contest. Last time out she finished second behind Dear My Friend, this however has been strengthened as the winner has gone on to win again. She could cause an upset as champion jockey William Buick takes the ride.

3.15 Wolverhampton - King's Code and Final Voyage headline

King's Code and Final Voyage clash in the competitive BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap (3.15).

King's Code is bidding for the hat-trick here after winning at Southwell and Kempton on his previous two starts. He is taking a step up in grade and is 5lb higher in the weights.

Final Voyage has been in consistent form of late and stayed on gamely to win at Dundalk on his last start. This Johnny Murtagh-trained gelding should go well partnered by William Buick.

Clive Cox's Kingdom Come has place on his last two starts. He should keep improving here and be involved again.

3.27 Hereford - Courtland, Rouge Vif and Real Stone clash in the feature

Courtland, Rouge Vif and Real Stone clash in the feature Betting.Bet New Betting Sites Handicap Chase (3.27).

Peter Bowen's Courtland has top weight in this contest as he drops down in class following being pulled up in a Wincanton Class 1. This should be easier for him and he is returning from 119 days off.

Real Stone is having a second start after a wind operation. He showed plenty of ability when he was runner-up from the same mark at Newbury last time out.

Rouge Vif was a Grade 2 winner in the past but his most recent runs back in April 2023 showed him struggling being pulled up. He makes his debut now for Richard Bandley and is returning from a year off track. The 10-year-old needs to bounce back here.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Wolverhampton and Hereford on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday March 9.