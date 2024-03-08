Weekend Winners Cheltenham Preview: Huge 20/1 bet from Declan Rix

Our Weekend Winners team are back with their Cheltenham Festival preview with strong views and some big each-way bets ahead of next week’s jumping spectacular.

At The Races expert Declan Rix, host Kate Tracey and BetVictor's Chris Poole have given a selection of bets for across the four days of the Cheltenham Festival.

Rix made a very strong case for the four-year-old filly Karia Des Blaises in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle on the Tuesday.

"My each-way bet is Karia Des Blaises who is trained by Willie Mullins. Mullins has never won the Boodles Juvenile, but I can't get over how big this filly is in the betting.

"She's got form in the race with Miss Manzor and Ndaawi who are both much shorter in the betting than her. She's 3lbs better off with Miss Manzor having finished behind her at Fairyhouse last time out and she finished ahead of Ndaawi but is 5lbs better off than him.

"She's a horse who is growing up, she did jump badly to her left when she started out in France and even on her debut for Mullins at Leopardstown she jumped to her left. I was worried about her going on a right-handed track at Fairyhouse last time, but she jumps as straight as an arrow, she does jump well.

"She's improving and she's getting better. I think she is a horse who you could ride even more prominently because she is going to stay well. But I am a little worried about quickening ground for her."

Image: Ginny's Destiny is Declan Rix's Nap for the Thursday's Festival

Rix also has a Nap for Thursday in the Turners Novices' Chase:

"Ginny's Destiny in the Turners, I would be more confident on him if Grey Dawning goes to the Brown Advisory but I just really like this horse. He's unbelievably bred for a start, he's a half brother to God's Own who very much held his own in Grade 1 company.

"For a novice, this guy jumps for fun, he is really good and I love his front running style for the new course as well."

Watch Weekend Winners Cheltenham Preview in full on YouTube here.