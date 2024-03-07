International Women's Day: Gina and Bridget Andrews riding to Cheltenham Festival and Grand National glory!

Gina and Bridget Andrews are the sisters proving that women can compete on the biggest stage on the eve of potential Cheltenham Festival and Grand National glory.

It's been an incredible few years for the pair, with Gina starring on the point-to-point circuit as well as enjoying big-race success on Latenightpass over the Cross Country fences at Cheltenham and over the National fences at Aintree.

Bridget has also enjoyed plenty of success at the Cheltenham Festival, winning the County Hurdle in 2018 on Mohaayed and again last year with Faivoir.

Image: Latenightpass and Gina Andrews after winning the Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase during day one of the The Christmas Meeting at Cheltenham

They are part of a family steeped in racing tradition, with parents Simon and Joanna both riding and training winners in the point-to-point sphere, as well as brother Jack.

The story is more remarkable when you consider Bridget in 2022 suffered a broken neck, before returning the following year to ride a Cheltenham Festival winner.

"I probably appreciated my second one more," she told Sky Sports Racing. "The first one was a massive shock and at the time it was all a bit of a blur.

"My Festival winner last year [Faivoir] was the one I enjoyed most and probably knowing that I'm towards the end rather than the beginning of my career and a year after breaking my neck, just to come back and compete at the highest level."

Image: Faivoir and Bridget Andrews battle it out with Pied Piper and Davy Russell in the County Hurdle

In a sport where men and women compete equally, jockeys such as Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore and star flat rider Hollie Doyle have proved gender is no barrier to success in the sport.

Andrews' rise to prominence in recent years is something that she feels will help push more women towards riding, although admitted that in the weighing room women are seen as another jockey, rather than a female jockey.

"Of course it's important and if that's helping the next generation, great," she said. "I don't think we've ever seen ourselves as females, we are just jockeys and we want to ride.

"I hope that there's more girls over time and we've done a little bit to prove that we can do it.

"It's male-dominated but we are competing on a level playing field which there isn't any other sport where male and females compete."

"I think so [being more accepted]," Gina added. "There's been more girls who have been successful as a professional.

"I think trainers are more inclined to put girls up than before because there's been more success for girls riding.

"It's quite hard if you start in point-to-pointing, it's hard to drag yourself away from it whereas perhaps if you grow up in a National Hunt yard, that's all you inspire to be.

"I always found it very hard to drag myself away and I prefer to ride in points than on the track. I'm at my comfiest."

Latenightpass has proven to be something of a star for Gina Andrews and husband Tom Ellis, who is a multiple champion point-to-point trainer in his own right.

The 11-year-old provided Andrews with her biggest day in the saddle when winning the Foxhunters at Aintree, a day made more special by the family connection.

"Definitely the Aintree [Foxhunters]," she said "As an amateur, Cheltenham and Aintree Foxhunters are the races you want to win and to achieve that on a horse trained and owned by a family member made it even more special.

"He's such a special little horse. Only me and Bridget have ever ridden him and to be able to do that on the biggest stage was the ultimate really.

"It's the best place to win, isn't it? There's no atmosphere like it. Aintree is good but at Cheltenham it's better, it's the best feeling."

Latenightpass is now being lined up for an ambitious Grand National bid, with Ellis taking out a professional licence in order to train the horse at the Aintree showpiece.

And while the race is over a month away, Gina did concede it would complete a childhood dream to ride in the most famous race of all.

"I don't think it's really sunk in that I'm going to be riding in a Grand National and I don't tend to get myself too wound up about things especially when it's so far off," she said.

"I just concentrate on getting week by week done and riding like normal, treat it like any other race really. It's been a dream to ride in the Grand National since I started.

"He's an amazing horse. Every year he achieves more and anything now is a bonus. The National hadn't been thought of - the Cross Country was the main aim and I'd always had a dream to ride in the race but never had the chance."