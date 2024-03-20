The flat is back! Five Classic contenders to take into 2024 including stars from Aidan O'Brien and Richard Hannon

The flat season returns this weekend in the UK with the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster – we've taken a look at five horses who could threaten in this year's Classics.

Ancient Wisdom - Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby's three-year-olds in 2023 didn't quite develop as hoped but they will surely take hope from the likes of Ancient Wisdom who could well thrive as he heads into his Classic campaign.

A winner on his first two starts, the son of Dubawi disappointed when well-beaten by Rosallion third time out but rebounded with an impressive victory in the Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster back in October.

He looked to thrive on the stamina test that day and will surely appreciate moving up to at least 10 furlongs, as well as potentially the Derby distance later in the year.

Image: William Buick eases down on Ancient Wisdom after winning the Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

Feigning Madness - Ralph Beckett

This Ulysses colt only made his debut in September but has showed a very game attitude in his two starts to date for the Ralph Beckett team.

He won a competitive novice on debut at Newbury when flying home before winning under a penalty despite suffering trouble in running at Newmarket.

You'd imagine further improvement is to come for the extended distance, and given his size and pedigree, 66/1 for The Derby might not be a ridiculous shout!

Regal Jubilee - John & Thady Gosden

Another who will surely thrive for the winter, Regal Jubilee improved for every start to date and looks to be one worth following into the 2024 season.

The Cheveley Park filly finished last on debut but improved markedly second time up when powering clear at Windsor.

She then repeated the trick at Newmarket in November and could well be one to give serious consideration when taking in a Guineas or Oaks trial.

Image: Rosallion races away to win the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot

Rosallion - Richard Hannon

One of the stars of last season, Rosallion was an impressive debut winner before following up at Ascot in the Pat Eddery Stakes.

He disappointed on testing ground at Doncaster in September, but bounced right back with an outstanding effort to bag the Prix Jean-Luc Lagadere at ParisLongchamp on Arc Day.

Richard Hannon thinks he could be one of the best he's ever trained, and he will surely take in a Guineas trial before heading to HQ where he must rate a big threat to all.

Image: Ylang Ylang powers to Fillies' Mile victory

Ylang Ylang - Aidan O'Brien

A horse who was quite tricky to work out in 2023, Ylang Ylang won her first two starts in impressive fashion before being eased when well-beaten in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

She was quickly turned out again when third in the Rockfel Stakes but returned to her best when a half-length winner of the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien's fillies can improve and improve so you wouldn't be too shocked if she thrived on racing in 2024.

