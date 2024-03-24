Today on Sky Sports Racing: Martator clashes with Thelasthighking in Ascot feature

Sunday's action comes from Doncaster and Ascot - where Martator takes on Thelasthighking in the feature

3.20 Ascot

Following a long list of placed efforts, Venetia Williams' Martator finally got his head in front at Newbury and providing he copes with the quicker ground, should have a fair chance off this 4lb higher mark.

In quite a trappy contest, Thelasthighking tops the weights for Nigel Twiston-Davies and rates a big danger with the drop in trip a bonus for this keen-going eight-year-old.

Dan Skelton's Walk In Clover is another to note sporting a first-time hood having undergone wind surgery since we last saw her.

3.05 Doncaster

Roach Power seeks a hat-trick in this competitive William Hill NRNB On The Grand National Handicap at Doncaster. The Tim Easterby-trained five-year-old relishes a slow surface and having scored emphatically on his last two starts at Thirsk and Haydock will be popular to follow up as he makes his seasonal return stepped up in grade.

Plenty in here have chances including Adrian Keatley's Ayr Silver Cup 1-2 Wobwobwob and Tinto, while Brazen Idol was successful at Kempton in January and continues to progress through the ranks.

3.40 Doncaster

David O'Meara is double-handed here with Stressfree and Percy Shelley looking to hold strong claims.

Stressfree, the pick of Danny Tudhope, rates a progressive prospect and having impressed when claiming a heavy ground Nottingham handicap in October and could take plenty of beating off this 4lb higher mark.

Percy Shelley has struggled in two starts for this yard, but it would be no surprise to see him improve in this second campaign.

Roger Fell and Sean Murray saddle Toshizou who often disappointed when fancied last season and starts this year off a competitive-looking mark having undergone a gelding operation.

