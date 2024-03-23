Racing League 2024 draft: Hollie Doyle to represent Scotland as Oisin Murphy is drafted for London & The South

Hollie Doyle has been picked by Team Scotland for the 2024 Racing League, with Oisin Murphy transferring to London and the South.

Meanwhile, Saffie Osbourne stays with Wales & The West while Rossa Ryan will don the green of Ireland for the fourth instalment of the competition.

Ireland will also boast the services of Ben Curtis, while Callum Shephard will represent the East once again - who will be without the expertise of Frankie Dettori.

Brandon Wilkie and Clifford Lee will spearhead the Yorkshire attack, while Ali Rawlinson has swapped the colours of Yorkshire for the North.

Each side has selected seven jockeys, although there is no limit to additions as the season progresses.

Image: Kevin Blake lifts the Racing League trophy after victory for Ireland last year

The competition, now in its fourth year, sees 42 races take place across six meetings, beginning in Yarmouth, before heading to Wolverhampton, Chepstow, Windsor, Newcastle and Southwell.

With over £2m in prize money up for grabs, every point matters, with scoring available from 1st down to 10th and bonus prize money for the leading jockey and winning team.

Image: Watch every race of the Racing League live on Sky Sports Racing from July 25

Last year, Kevin Blake's Ireland snatched the title with three victories on a dramatic final night at Southwell, denying previous winners Wales & The West.

Racing League 2024 jockeys draft Ireland - Adam Farragher, Ben Curtis, Billy Loughnane, Danny Sheehy, David Egan, Dylan Browne McMonagle, Rossa Ryan London & The South - David Probert, Kieran Shoemark, Nicola Currie, Oisin Murphy, Richard Kingscote, Sam Hitchcott, Sean Levey Scotland - Andrew Mullen, Hollie Doyle, Joe Fanning, Kevin Stott, Paul Mulrennan, Rowan Scott, Tommie Jakes The East - Callum Shepherd, Daniel Muscutt, Harry Davies, Hayley Turner, Jamie Spencer, Luke Morris, Neil Callan The North - Alistair Rawlinson, Ben Robinson, Cam Hardie, Connor Beasley, Oisin Orr, Dale Swift, Mia Nicholls Wales & The West - Benoit De La Sayette, Jack Mitchell, Rhys Clutterbuck, Pat Cosgrave, Saffie Osborne, Ross Coakley, Trevor Whelan Yorkshire - Brandon Wilkie, Clifford Lee, David Allan, James Sullivan, Jason Hart, Sam James, Tom Eaves.

Saffie Osborne took the top jockey title for the second year in a row, dominating from the off, including an opening week treble at Yarmouth.

Watch all the action from the Racing League live on Sky Sports Racing from July 25.