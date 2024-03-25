Today on Sky Sports Racing: Asgard's Captain on the hat-trick hunt at Newcastle

Asgard's Captain is seeking a hat-trick in the feature at Newcastle, but Cusack and Westernesse are out to deny him at Gosforth Park...

5.30 Newcastle - Asgard's Captain eyes hat-trick

Hat-trick seeking Asgard's Captain goes for Dylan Cunha, who is currently operating at a 33 per cent strike rate over the past two weeks. If this son of Make Believe arrives in the same sort of form he looks very hard to beat.

Two-time course and distance winner Cusack has already ran six times in 2024 and is still on a career-high mark of 75. He now meets Asgard's Captain on better terms than he did two starts ago so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him finish closer to him today.

Paris Lights is a full brother to St Mark's Basilica and while he hasn't hit the heights of his high-class sibling, he has now slipped to a very dangerous mark of 77 and any market support could be very revealing.

4.30 Newcastle - Bobby Shaftoe takes on Bringbackmemories

Jim Goldie saddles Bobby Shaftoe who has hit a rich vein of form of late and looks for his third course and distance this month, and as long as he copes with a two-day turnaround he could be hard to beat again.

Bringbackmemories very rarely runs a bad race and was well supported to get his head in front last time out before finishing a close third. If there are any signs that the race has come too quick for the favourite, he looks to be the biggest danger to spoil the party.

Fleur De Mer hasn't been out of the first three in his last five starts and has her first try at this trip but considering her half-brother was placed in a Grade Three hurdle in France, stamina shouldn't be a problem here.

7.00 Newcastle - Bulls Aye returns

It's been 161 days since we have seen Bulls Aye and that was over one mile and one furlong - won with a bit in hand while only going up 2lb. He has won over today's trip of seven furlongs before, but he may be best watched as today may not be his main target.

Spartan Fighter caused a shock when winning at 20/1 last time out, making use of a low mark of 155. A 4lb rise looks tough here and it may be best advised to look elsewhere.

Sean Kirrane gave Martin's Brig a never-say-die ride when winning at Newcastle last time out and if he manages to get to the front again, he could again be very hard to pass.

