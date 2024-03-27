Today on Sky Sports Racing: Only Fools bids for a double

The in-form Only Fools bids for another success at Hereford as Grizzly James and School For Scandal feature later in the card – live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Hereford - Only Fools bids for a double

Only Fools seeks another success in the Download The PlanetSportBet App Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.40).

David Pipe's Only Fools recorded her second success over hurdles when comfortably claiming a similar even at Fontwell and appears to be the one to beat despite a 7lb penalty.

Fenney Brook was a course and distance winner here in October and should have nice each-way claims. Last time out she finished third behind the handy Ooh Betty on her last start in November.

Damask has shown plenty of promise over course and distance last time and off the same mark, should go well.

4.45 Hereford - Grizzly James and School For Scandal feature

Grizzly James and School For Scandal feature in the Daily Racing Special's At PlanetSportBet Handicap Chase (4.45).

Venetia Williams' Grizzly James arrives here top weight under Charlie Deutsch. He is 3lb lower over this course and distance back in April.

School For Scandal will be looking to go one better this time out after a second over course and distance last month. This win be his first run since wind surgery, and he heads the dangers under Ben Jones.

Cokytho was a disappointment when a beaten favourite last time out at Market Rasen. He has something to prove here under Kielan Woods.

5.15 Hereford - Exciting Jurancon and Rocking Man clash

Jurancon and Rocking Man clash in the Get Emma's Offers At PlanetSportBet Open National Hunt Flat Race (5.15).

The five-year-old Jurancon won a point-to-point when he was trained for Colin Bowe. He was successful on debut under rules at Chepstow back in December before he ran a great race back at Newbury in January. If he continues improving he could be an interesting prospect.

Sam Thomas' Rocking Man was an impressive winner of a Chepstow bumper on his racecourse debut in November. Last time out he took a step up in class while also failed to concede the penalty at the same track last time. He might prove hard to pass under Sam-Twiston Davies.

Laddie Cooper Mia was a strong fourth on debut over course and distance last month. She could cause a shock in the last.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch every race from Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday March 27th.