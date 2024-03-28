Today on Sky Sports Racing: In D'Or clashes with Parikarma at Fontwell

Fontwell and Southwell host Thursday's fare, both live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.42 Fontwell - Recent winner In D'Or faces Parikarma

Venetia Williams' In D'Or has taken time to acclimatise since joining the yard from Erwan Grall and showed improved form to get off the mark at Ludlow last week. The six-year-old will have to shoulder a 7lb penalty but remains 5lb well-in after his latest romp, while if all goes well his trainer mentioned Punchestown could be on the agenda next month.

Parikarma landed the odds when scoring at Leicester in January but has a bit to prove having finished down the field on her last two starts, while course and distance winner What's My Line is another to note having finished second at Lingfield last month.

6.30 Southwell - Lough Leane bids for five-timer

David Simcock's four-year-old Lough Leane has won all four starts this year and is taken to defy a 5lb hike in the weights with Hayley Turner in the plate for this Stay Golden With BetMGM Safer Gambling Handicap. Due to rise another 5lb in the future, he should have more to come if able to adapt to this new track.

David O'Meara's Nikovo justified favouritism when landing a Newcastle handicap on his first start since joining from Archie Watson and could give the favourite the most to do off this 5lb higher mark.

The form of Soames Forsyte's recent course and distance second behind Cephalus has been franked by the first and third and he would be another for the shortlist.

6.00 Southwell - Suspicion looks to follow up

Suspicion - Ollie Sangster's son of Make Believe - improved on his racecourse debut when winning a Kempton novice last month and with further improvement expected is fancied to concede weights all round under James Doyle.

The Gosdens' Vibrato finished five and a half lengths behind Suspicion at Kempton and will hope to close the gap on these revised terms, while King's Fountain was sent off favourite at Newmarket in October and having found the ground too quick, he should appreciate the switch to the all-weather.

Best of the rest

Last year's Group One Cheveley Park Jasna's Secret faces the Godolphin duo of Vertbois and Panarea at Chantilly (2.05). King Of York headlines an intriguing contest at Southwell (7.00) whilst nicely-bred Dubawi colt Hidden Law goes to post in an earlier race there at 5.30.

