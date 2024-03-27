All-Weather Easter Classic: Oh So Grand headlines stacked fields on Finals Day at Newcastle

A full field of 14 has been declared for the BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap, the £200,000 highlight of Friday's All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle.

The line up for the 10-furlong contest stars Winter Oaks winner Oh So Grand for the Simon and Ed Crisford team, with the four-year-old bidding for a fourth win on the bounce, having also landed the Winter Oaks Trial and a Newcastle course-and-distance success back in October.

Base Note, who finished second last year, also represents the Crisford team with Mick Appleby's Penzance a leading player as he hunts a fifth successive victory.

The Adrian Murray-trained Elegant Man and To Catch A Thief for William Haggas are others prominent in the betting, although the latter is currently a reserve runner.

Dear My Friend, winner of the Burradon Stakes on the card last year, leads 14 in the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap, for which Lincoln Trial winner Kingdom Come and French raider Fast Raaj are others to note.

The BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap features a clutch of last-time-out winners including top weight Albasheer, Cover Up, Chipstead and Fivethousandtoone, with two reserves waiting in the wings should any of the maximum 14-strong field drop out.

Lady Wulfruna Stakes winner Nine Tenths is favourite for the BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap, which has nine contenders, while Fire Demon and Sommelier are the leading lights in the 11-runner All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap.

Previous Group Three scorer Max Vega heads the 13 contenders in the BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap, with the opening Listed Burradon Stakes drawing nine runners, including a number of Guineas entries.