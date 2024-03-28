Qipco 2000 Guineas: Futurity Trophy star Ancient Wisdom given Newmarket target ahead of Derby date

Charlie Appleby is likely to point last season's Doncaster Futurity winner Ancient Wisdom at the Qipco 2000 Guineas as a stepping stone to a crack at the Betfred Derby.

The Moulton Paddocks handler feels the Newmarket Classic - for which the Aidan O'Brien-trained City Of Troy is the red-hot favourite - is more attractive than the longer Dante Stakes at York to give the son of Dubawi a trial for Epsom in early June.

He explained: "Ancient Wisdom won the Futurity on very soft ground and has been held in high regard from very early in his career.

Image: Ancient Wisdom and William Buick win at Doncaster

"After getting beaten at Ascot he progressed physically, as you would expect from a Dubawi."

Appleby is concerned that the Dante is closer to Epsom than ideal and added: "It's possible there will be slow ground for the Guineas, and we will take a look at that with the view that a mile and a half will prove his forte.

"If I waited for York and the ground was soft, there's not much time left until Derby to put things right should they go wrong, and it would be a more ambitious route to take."

Appleby also had news on his unbeaten Classic-bound filly Dance Sequence.

He said: "Dance Sequence has done well. William (Buick) sat on her the other day and was delighted. We will take her to the Nell Gwyn and then the English Guineas."

