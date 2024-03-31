Today on Sky Sports Racing: Easter Sunday feast headlined by Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton

It’s an Easter Sunday epic on Sky Sports Racing with the BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton a top-quality feature.

Plumpton 4:15 - Classy Aucunrisque takes on defending champion Teddy Blue

The winners of the last two BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle's (4:15) clash again as Aucunrisque takes on Teddy Blue in the £75,000 feature.

It was Chris Gordon's charge who came out on top in 2022 and was third in last year's renewal behind Teddy Blue.

Of the others, Rare Middleton is worth noting for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls, while Tapley is another who ran last time out and will need a second look.

Plumpton 3:40 - Duo on hat-trick bid in hot chase

Over £18,000 goes to the winner of the BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Chase (3:40) and it's attracted a quality field of seven.

Makin'yourmindup bids for a hat-trick and shoulders top weight but takes on Any News for Neil Mulholland who also goes for a third straight success.

Star mare Rose Of Arcadia also won last time out and is ultra-consistent, with Mordoder and Hudson De Grugy also expected to run a big race.

Ffos Las 3:25 - All set for stamina-sapping West Wales National

Stamina is the name of the game in the 3A's Horse Boxes 'West Wales National' (3:25) and seven go to post in Ffos Las.

Pimlico Point could be the place to start for the Kerry Lee team - he won last time out and Richard Patrick takes the ride.

Art Decco is on the hat-trick bid but this is certainly a step up, while Well Dick and Stellar Stream are also in good form.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch Southwell, Ffos Las and Plumpton live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 31 March