Today on Sky Sports Racing: I'd Like To Know and Scarface clash at Plumpton

Consistent pair I'd Like To Know and Scarface clash at Plumpton on Monday, while Sennockian seeks a four-timer at Wolverhampton – live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.25 Plumpton - In-form duo I'd Like To Know and Scarface clash

Last-time-out winners I'd Like To Know and Scarface both look to add to their winning tally in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Sussex Champion Handicap Chase (2.25) at Plumpton.

Chris Gordon's I'd Like To Know was an impressive winner at Newbury last month and has taken well to fences. In his first chase start he finished behind Issar D'Airy who also lines up here. If he can make all here, he could be dangerous.

Scarface is a course-and-distance winner and he carried on his in-form spell when he won at Sandown last time out. He is only up 3lb for that and should be in the mix.

Kotmask is one of Gary Moore's runners here. Last time out he was seeking a hat-trick but unfortunately fell. He will need to bounce back.

4.00 Saint-Cloud - Last year's winner Tribalist returns for Prix Edmond Blanc

Tribalist attempts to hold on to the title following last year's victory in the Prix Edmond Blanc (4.00) at Saint-Cloud.

Andre Fabre's five-year-old had a season to remember last year when taking this race in one of four victories from six starts. He was last seen on course in Hong Kong and struggled in that contest, but he can bounce back here.

Last year's French 2000 Guineas winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi is among the rivals. He has not shown as much since that big win but did beat some competitive rivals last time. If he continues in that form he could go close.

Topgear arrives having finished second to Marhaba Ya Sanafi last time out. He has a fitness edge which should help him out.

4.03 Wolverhampton - Sennockian seeks four-timer

Sennockian bids for a four-timer in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (4.03) at Wolverhampton.

The course-and-distance winner arrives here having just done enough to get the better of Dr Foster last time out and rates as the one to beat under Joe Fanning.

Tasmanian Legend seems to be the biggest danger as he seeks a treble. He is a course specialist, and is thriving since moving to Alice Haynes. The fashion of his wins where he keeps on well suggests there is more to come from him.

Billy Loughnane takes the ride on Rocking Tree. This three-year-old has found his form since he moved to George Boughey's yard and got off the mark last time out on the fifth time of asking. He could build on this improved form here.

International action at Saint-Cloud

In the Group 3 Prix Penelope, Zuna attempts to remain unbeaten following her nice victory last time, but Joseph O'Brien sends across Je Zous who also has consistent form. Also on the card, Dermot Weld is represented in the 1m 7f Listed contest by Falcon Eight.

