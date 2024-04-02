Today on Sky Sports Racing: Debutants set to shine at Wolverhampton including Nathaniel colt

Future stars are the order of the day at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening with plenty of potential Group contenders on show, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Roland Garros bids to slam his rivals on debut

Nathaniel colt Roland Garros is a most intriguing debutant on the Dunstall Park card in the Get Raceday Ready Maiden Stakes (6:00) for John and Thady Gosden.

The Godolphin three-year-old will surely show plenty on debut and will need so to get the better of Marhaba Million, a half-brother to sprint star Tiggy Wiggy, who runs for Owen Burrows.

Of the horses with a run, King's Coronation was fifth at this venue on debut with Oisin Murphy taking the ride, while Hampden looks to have a decent chance having run some big races at Goodwood last year.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Unexposed fillies go head-to-head

The Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Fillies' Handicap (6:30) gives Emu War and Say You'll Never a chance to strike on handicap debut.

Emu War was allotted a handicap mark last time out, but trainer Karl Burke chose to run her in maiden company towards the end of last year.

Say You'll Never, trained by Marco Botti, ran well at Chelmsford and has been allotted a mark of 62 which looks more than workable - Neil Callan takes the ride.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winner Bella Bisbee sets standard

Bella Bisbee will be expected to continue improvement in the Download The Racecourse App raceday-ready.com Restricted Novice Stakes (7:00).

The three-year-old filly was given an educational ride on debut at Chelmsford to finish second and continued the promise shown at Wolverhampton next time to win impressively in the end - trainer Ed Dunlop is familiar with the family having trained Sterling Knight who is her half-sister.

Radiant Angel made a pleasant start to racing, finishing third at Lingfield when looking outpaced over six furlongs. He steps up to seven furlongs and that should help him go well for George Boughey.

