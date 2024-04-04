Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glencassley clashes with Noche Negra in competitive renewal

It's a busy Thursday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with runners going to post at Lingfield and Southwell followed by evening racing from Wolverhampton.

4.25 Lingfield - Mahboob fancied to follow up on Lingfield return

John & Thady Gosden's Sea The Stars gelding Mahboob was well supported when defeating the useful Verbier over this course and distance on debut in December and will be fancied to follow up under Jim Crowley in this Tips For Every Race At Raceday-Ready.com Novice Stakes.

Archie Watson's Lakota Brave improved on his debut effort to claim a mile novice at Newcastle last month and will be required to step up again under Hollie Doyle.

Of the others, Jim Boyle's Hurtle Wallop will be more of interest when tackling handicaps after this start.

2.35 Southwell - Glencassley headlines trappy renewal

The Charlie Longsdon-trained Glencassley returned from over a year absence to get off the mark at the first time of asking over fences at Hereford last month and, if able to build on that effort, he could prove hard to peg back under Richie McLernon.

Laura Morgan saddles Noche Negra who impressed when winning over this course and distance in February but was well beaten when favourite at Leicester last month, and should appreciate the return to this distance for the Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.com Novices' Handicap Chase.

Olly Murphy will be hoping Clonakilty can build on his sole chase success to date as he looks to bounce back from an odds-on defeat at Leicester on his last start, while Imperial Bede drops in class having struggled to land a blow at Sandown.

The Richard Spencer-trained Giant showed the benefit of his gelding operation when scoring with plenty in hand at Kempton last month and this consistent four-year-old rates the one to beat under Jason Hart.

Bell Shot sneaks in at the bottom of the weights for Mick Appleby and Ali Rawlinson and arrives in grand form having scored on stable debut at Lingfield last month but will need to improve as he steps up markedly in grade.

Richard Fahey's Rock Opera, a dual winner this winter, didn't get the best of trips when fifth at Southwell on his last start and must be considered for this Free Digital Racecard At Raceday-Ready.com Handicap off a 1lb lower mark.

Best of the rest

Amo Racing, Adrian Murray and David Egan join forces in the early afternoon at Chantilly (1.30), while Galway Mahler eyes what would be an impressive four-timer at Southwell (2.05). Later on, Princess In Rome is a popular addition to a fair handicap at Lingfield (2.50) whilst Moulin Booj is the one to watch in an intriguing Class Four at the same venue (3.50).

