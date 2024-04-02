Oisin Murphy to miss Newmarket Craven Meeting following whip violation at Newcastle

Oisin Murphy has announced he will miss the Craven Meeting after breaking the whip rules at Newcastle on Good Friday.

The rider said he was found to have used his whip once more than the permitted six strikes when beaten just over five lengths in fifth aboard Vaguely Royal in the BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap.

Murphy's initial penalty was four days, but the value of the race means it is doubled to eight days, although he had two days deducted in recognition of his previous good conduct.

In a post on X, Murphy said: "I've picked up a six-day suspension for one strike too many on Vaguely Royal on Good Friday when finishing fifth in the Marathon.

"This was a genuine mistake and I didn't purposely use my whip once more than permitted. As the race was worth £150k total prize money, my suspension should've been eight days but the fact I've not been suspended for a whip breach in over 200 rides, it's been reduced by two days.

"Had I committed the same breach in the Listed Burradon Stakes on the card when finishing a narrowly-beaten second, I would be facing a two-day ban. I will miss April 12,13,15,16,17,18. The entire Craven meeting.

"I will endeavour not to fall foul of these whip rules as the penalties are costly."

The three-day fixture at Newmarket features the first Classic trials of the season in the Nell Gwyn and Craven Stakes.