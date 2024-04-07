Today on Sky Sports Racing: Military Order clashes with Feed The Flame in eyecatching Group Two

It's Prix d'Harcourt day at ParisLongchamp, as Military Order bids to outdo Feed The Flame, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Military Order faces Feed The Flame in Group Two

Charlie Appleby's Military Order was once trading as Derby favourite and, having been gelded over the winter, he has hit the ground running this year. Runner-up in the trial, he comfortably claimed the Winter Derby at Southwell in February and he now looks ready to step up in class for the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt (4.00) having been switched to the turf.

Feed The Flame heads the home challenge for Pascal Bary and Cristian Demuro. Winner of the Group One Grand Prix de Paris in July, the son of Kingman ended his season with an eighth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and should be in the mix if fully tuned up here.

Champion Stakes third Horizon Dore disappointed on his reappearance at Saint-Cloud last month and has a bit to prove in this deeper race.

3.43 Bath - Kerdos and Rumstar head sprint field

Clive Cox's Kerdos is a high-class performer who brings in a rating of 107 and will have to concede weight all round under Rossa Ryan for the Try The Racing App This Afternoon Handicap (3.43) over five furlongs.

Sent off at just 10/1 for the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye when last seen in October, he is fancied to go close on this huge drop in class.

Rumstar has been gelded since we last saw him and the course and distance winner will bid to return to form having struggled in Group company at the end of last season.

Of the others, Glorious Angel makes a quick reappearance having finished runner-up at Pontefract on Tuesday, while Desperate Hero must be considered with heavy ground to suit.

1.58 Bath - Tasman Bay heads cast for opener

Tasman Bay was put up as David Probert's horse to follow on Sky Sports Racing last month and he tops the weights having returned to the care of former trainer Sir Mark Todd.

Image: Sunday's domestic action on Sky Sports Racing comes from Bath

Andrew Balding's City Streak enjoyed a solid campaign last year, winning twice including off 4lb lower at Ascot in July, and should have each-way claims under new pilot Hollie Doyle.

Miss Dolly Rocker scored nicely at Kempton on her last start in November and is another for the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Ziggy's Phoenix features in an intriguing Class Three at Bath (3.08), while Hot Fuss and Global Skies are in action in the 4.18 contest. At ParisLongchamp, Sunway represents David Menuisier and Oisin Murphy at 3.25 and Dare To Dream headlines the 1m 1f Group Three event (4.35).

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

