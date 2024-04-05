Grand National: Animal Rising has no plans to interfere with this year's Aintree showpiece

Animal Rising, the organisation behind the disruption at last year’s Grand National, has announced it has no plans to interfere with the meeting next week.

Last year's Grand National was delayed by around 15 minutes after members of Animal Rising attempted to glue themselves to a fence. Over 100 arrests were made by Merseyside Police.

Animal Rising went on to stage a further protest at the Epsom Derby in June, which led to Ben Newman, one of the founders of the group, being given a suspended prison sentence because the Jockey Club - the owners of Epsom - had been granted an injunction preventing disruption.

Animal Rising issued a statement confirming it had no intention of attending this year's Grand National which read: "Last year the British public saw through the myths of the horse racing industry as a spotlight was put onto the Grand National.

"We all want to see these horses living happy lives in sanctuaries, not being raced; just as we need to see mass rewilding and a plant-based food system to really tackle our climate and nature crises."

A spokesperson for Aintree said the racecourse has not been contacted directly by Animal Rising ahead of next week's event and that officials continue to work with Merseyside Police and their own security teams to plan for all eventualities.

BHA launch new racing welfare programme

British racing has launched a new campaign designed to promote and share the facts around welfare in racing.

HorsePWR is to provide information about the sport and the thoroughbred, the lives they lead and the high welfare and safety standards within racing.

The website explores the areas that racing has committed to improve, such as the lives after racing horses go on to have, reducing risk on and off course and facts surrounding the whip.

Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell said of the new campaign: "This is just what racing needs. We must provide the facts, help educate, and confront the tough questions head on.

"The facts matter. We understand our responsibility and respect our horses, and we want to make sure the public know this too.

"It's good to see us taking a new approach, showing pride in the lives we give our horses, and challenging and correcting inaccurate information which is put into the public domain by those who are opposed to the sport."

Robin Mounsey, BHA head of communications and member of the sport's Horse Welfare Board, said: "The HorsePWR campaign sees the sport take a new approach when it comes to talking about welfare.

"It is about being up-front, open, and transparent. It is about tackling head-on the elements of the sport that we know are areas of concern and providing information to educate and reassure.

"Those who work in the sport are rightly proud of our record and standards when it comes to welfare. This campaign provides a platform to allow those connected with the sport to share their pride.

Image: NOW TV PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.