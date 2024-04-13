Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Yarmouth feature on busy Saturday

Fighter Command and Inner Peace contest hot novice at Yarmouth on Saturday as From The Clouds and One More Stroke clash at Newcastle – all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.25 Yarmouth - Fighter Command and Inner Peace contest hot novice

Fighter Command and Inner Peace headline in the classy Great Prices On bresbet.com Novice Stakes (4.25).

Fighter Command made a nice debut as a runner-up at Kempton in December. The John and Thady-Gosden trained three-year-old is a son of Dubawi and is certainly bred to improve over further as he steps up from a mile to 1m 2f.

Inner Peace makes his racecourse debut for Charlie Appleby under Cieren Fallon - he too is a Dubawi colt and should shape well.

Contacto disappointed on debut two starts ago, however last time out he showed more promise finishing third behind Valvano. On his seasonal debut here he may well progress.

1.30 Newcastle - In-form From The Clouds and One More Stroke clash

One More Stroke and From The Clouds clash in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Gallop Handicap Hurdle (1.30).

Donald McCain's One More Stroke has thrived since his switch to hurdles and has won both his starts. He could be a tough nut to crack here as he makes his handicap debut off a mark of 115.

From The Clouds arrives here seeking a hat-trick just like One More Stroke. He won a maiden and novice over this course and 2m 1f distance, and his latest form has been franked too. He tops the opposition under Patrick Wadge.

Horn Cape has been in great form of late. The course and distance winner has placed or won on his last six starts in similar contests and must enter calculations.

7.10 Wolverhampton - Star Of Lady M bids for double

Star Of Lady M seeks another success in the Fred Smith's 80th Birthday Celebrations Fillies' Handicap (7.10).

David O'Meara's charge swooped fast and late when landing a 5f Lingfield handicap last week. The step up to six furlongs is just what she needs and she can follow up off a 4lb higher mark.

Ziggy's Dream was last seen winning over this course and distance back in November. Trainer Alice Haynes' good form could leave this three-year-old in the mix.

Lady Pink Rose is another to note as she makes her seasonal reappearance. She showed a lot of promise at two and could build on that here.

International action

The question on everyone's mind is can Frankie Dettori back up the six-timer he had last weekend at Santa Anita? Dettori is back in action at Keeneland, while English Rose represents Charlie Appleby and William Buick at the same meeting. Randwick has a whole host of Group One action featuring Andrea Atzeni, while Oaklawn Park hosts the Apple Blossom Handicap.

