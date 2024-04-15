Today on Sky Sports Racing: Harper's Ferry headlines at Windsor as Karl Burke duo head to Chantilly

Karl Burke sends two runners to the Prix Signy at Chantilly on Monday, while Windsor opens its doors for the first time in 2024 - watch live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.40 Chantilly - Burke duo to contest Group Three Prix Signy

Trainer Karl Burke saddled Marshman to win the Prix Sigy last year and he sends over two horses to France who he had a successful campaign with last year. Got To Love A Grey ended last season with two wins and three defeats when found out in Group Two company at Royal Ascot. She was hard fit to run first time out this season at Chantilly in the Prix Ronde de Nuit when beating Classic Flower who re-opposes here. She is clearly a filly on the up and would be dangerous to rule out.

Dorothy Lawrence was highly tried at the start of her career, running well in top company. She broke her maiden at Ayr and then continued in the high company when running well without success. She arrives here first time out and will have to be at her best to be in contention.

Jasna's Secret is the best of the French challengers and went off the 5/2 favourite for the Group One Cheveley Park when ninth that day. She was a touch disappointing on her seasonal debut, however, when beaten by a smart rival who is now favourite for the French 1000 Guineas.

3.20 Windsor - Harper's Ferry and Poniros set high standard in hot novice race

Harper's Ferry has bumped into two nice Valmont-owned rivals on both of his starts and shown a high level of form. A similar run to the last day at Doncaster would see him go very close here.

There is another Valmont runner making his debut here in Raging Al for Ralph Beckett. He is out of former Beckett-trained filly Mountain Bell who was rated 100+ in her racing career. On pedigree he is an interesting runner.

Poniros made a taking debut on heavy ground at Nottingham, beating some nice rivals who have franked the form since. He ran with credit when carrying a penalty at Chelmsford in a decent race.

2.50 Windsor - King Of Light and Golden Paradise are debutants to note

King Of Light cost €160,000 as a foal for owner Zhang Yuesheng. His retained rider Shane Foley comes over from Ireland for his first-ever ride at Windsor. The dam won on debut herself and it would be no surprise if he did the same for a stable with a great record with two-year-olds.

Clay Shoveler has been busy early season having had two runs already, starting in the Brocklesby. He showed a little bit of improvement the last day but would have to improve a chunk here.

Majestic Heights is another with one run under the belt and was green and not helped by other runners at Kempton the last day. Joe Leavy's 5lb claim will help and trainer Richard Hannon's horses always improve for their second start especially at a track he does very well at.

