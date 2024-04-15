Jeremy Clarkson: Former Top Gear presenter teams up with Ben Pauling in new racing syndicate

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has taken his love for the countryside to the next level and bought a racehorse...

Affectionately referred to as 'Pet', the strapping 16.3 hand thoroughbred is definitely more than a pet and will be the first syndicate racehorse for Clarkson's Hawkstone Racing.

Graced with the name, The Hawkstonian, the grey gelding will be homed with in-form Cotswold-based trainer Ben Pauling and is set to make his racing debut either in late April or in early October, to coincide with the start of the 2024/25 season.

Jeremy Clarkson said: "I said to the Hawkstone team that we should get into racing but clearly they got motor racing and horse racing confused! That said, Ben Pauling is a stone's throw from Diddly Squat Farm so I know where my hay is going.

"Furthermore, the Pauling family originally farmed our land and taught Kaleb all he knows about farming."

Ed Seyfried, Chief Executive of Old Gold Racing, explains: "We are honoured to be powering the inaugural Hawkstone Racing syndicate. Jeremy has helped transform views of agriculture and we are looking forward to welcoming him on the racing scene this coming season."

He continued: "Most petrolheads start by tinkering with lawnmowers; well, this lawnmower can reach speeds of 35mph over three miles whilst jumping hedges; beat that Flymo!"

Ben Pauling, added: "I look forward to educating Jeremy and his Hawkstone members about all things horse racing and I hope The Hawkstonian is as fast as the plug-in hybrid Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale!"