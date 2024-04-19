Today on Sky Sports Racing: Listed action features among stellar Friday

It’s a cracking Friday of action on Sky Sports Racing with Listed action at Bath alongside some quality fare over at Newbury and Fontwell.

5.45 Bath - Vadream bids for winning seasonal return

Vadream is the standout name among a field of 13 for an excellent renewal of the Listed Lansdown Stakes (5:45) at Bath.

Charlie Fellowes' speedy six-year-old enjoyed the biggest success of her career last summer winning the Group 3 Palace House Stakes at Newmarket and looks the one to beat as she drops into Listed company under Callum Shepherd.

James Tate's Electric Storm is a perfect two from two in her career having won twice on the all-weather at Kempton this autumn and rates an intriguing contender, whilst Adaay In Devon recorded the fifth win of her short career when landing a course and distance handicap earlier this month.

William Haggas' Pinafore is another to note having progressed through the ranks last summer.

3.45 Newbury - Classy hurdlers face off in Silver Bar

Top-class hurdlers Not So Sleepy and Metier headline a field of 11 for a fiercely competitive renewal of the Compton Beauchamp Estates Ltd Silver Bar Handicap (3:45) at Newbury.

Not So Sleepy has been a fine servant and showed his wellbeing when winning the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth in December and switches to the flat off just 3lb higher than his last winning mark.

Fellow Grade 1 winner over hurdles Metier, claimed last season's Chester Cup on his last flat outing in May and rates a huge danger as he drops down in trip under regular pilot Saffie Osborne.

The Alan King-trained Spartan Army racked up a quire-fire treble on the all-weather this winter and having finished a solid third on AW Finals Day last month - he should have each-way claims as he switches to the turf under Rossa Ryan.

2.00 Fontwell - Last-time winners clash

Last-time winners Dreaming Blue & Joe Cotton clash in the Fontwell feature Follow Us On X @YeeehaaaBet Handicap Chase (2:00).

Jeremy Scott saddles Joe Cotton who made a successful chasing debut when scoring by 22 lengths at Exeter last month and rates the one to beat as he steps up in grade and distance under Rex Dingle.

Dreaming Blue got his head back in front when winning a similar heat over 2m2f here last month and tops the opposition despite a 5lb rise as he heads up in distance under Ben Godfrey.

