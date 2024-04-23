Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mr Bramley and Awaythelad clash at Southwell

Tuesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing features cards from Yarmouth, Southwell and Wolverhampton, with Educate and Peace Walk featuring at the latter meeting.

4.40 Southwell - Mr Bramley and Awaythelad clash

Mr Bramley and Awaythelad clash in the Read Harry Cobden's Blog At Planet Sport Bet Handicap Hurdle (4.40).

Jedd O'Keeffe's Mr Bramley looks to remain unbeaten over hurdles in this contest. He has thrived since switching from bumpers to hurdles, winning his last two runs at Bangor and Carlisle in style. Following these victories he carries top weight but could still progress.

Awaythelad needs to bounce back for Ben Pauling after he was pulled up last time out. Before this he was in great form, winning his previous two starts.

High Treason represents Sam and Nigel Twiston-Davies. He showed promise winning at Fontwell but on his recent start he finished well back in a tougher race. He could cause an upset.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Educate and Peace Walk headline

Educate and Peace Walk headline in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap (6.00).

John and Thady Gosden are represented by Educate, who was a winner on debut before just missing out last time out at Kempton. He is out of a multiple black-type winner in Italy and his pedigree suggests he will enjoy this step up in trip.

Peace Walk was a winner on his second start but just lost out on his most recent start in October. He could go one better.

Trojan Storm is yet to get off the mark, placing three times before a sixth last time out. He is getting weight here from his rivals and could step forward he is now handicapping.

3.45 Yarmouth - Yaajooz takes on Lennox in open maiden

A wide-open maiden sees Yaajooz take on Lennox in the QuinnBet Second To The Favourite Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.45).

William Buick and George Boughey have a 22 per cent strike-rate when they team up and Yaajooz could well improve. The three-year-old has made five starts without winning but has not disgraced himself in defeat.

Lennox bumped into a pair of smart rivals when he was last seen back in November. He was a big raw two-year-old who still had plenty of growing to do and he should be a far better horse after 150 days off the track.

Corrales is yet to shed his maiden tag but is a full brother to a pair of black-type performers, including Wolferton Stakes winner Mountain Angel. He showed a lot of greenness last time out but should have learnt from those runs.

Watch every race from Southwell, Yarmouth and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday April 23.