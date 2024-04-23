Royal Ascot Trials Day kicks off action-packed May on Sky Sports Racing

We’re all set for a huge May on Sky Sports Racing, featuring top level Flat and Jumps action from all over the world.

Kicking off with a midweek treat on Wednesday May 1, watch live coverage of Royal Ascot Trials Day, set to feature a whole host of big names on a mission to stake their claim for glory at the Royal Meeting in June.

The seven-race card is spearheaded by the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes, won in previous years by Gold Cup heroes Colour Vision, Estimate and Stradivarius.

The Boodles May Festival at Chester takes place from May 8-10 and features races such as the Chester Vase, the Ormonde Stakes and the Chester Cup. Sky Sports Racing is the only place to see every race on the Roodee live, in the company of an all-star on-course team led each day by Alex Hammond.

Hot on the heels of Chester, enjoy Victoria Cup Day at Ascot and the Lingfield Derby and Oaks Trials on Saturday May 11, all before French Guineas Day at ParisLongchamp on May 12.

Attention switches to Newbury for a classy two-day meeting on May 17-18, featuring the first running of the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Sky Sports Racing, which could see a huge clash between Inspiral, Big Rock and Nashwa.

Day one of Auteuil's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris card is followed by the second leg of the US Triple Crown, as America's top three-year-old colts face off in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris headlines Sunday May 19's programme at Auteuil, with runaway Kauto Star Chase winner Il Est Francais still reportedly on target for the race despite disappointing in his prep run earlier this month.

Further Flat Group 1 action features toward the end of May with the Group 1 Prix D'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp on May 26. The race's roll of honour includes names such as Goldikova, Cirrus Des Aigles and Solow and is sure to attract a talented field of runners this year.

Don't forget, you can also watch live greyhound racing every day on Sky Sports Racing, with even more action available on the channel's red button service and on attheraces.com/greyhounds.

