Today on Sky Sports Racing: Juddmonte duo Upscale and Stanage clash at Doncaster

Friday’s racing on Sky Sports Racing has three thrilling cards with action from Chepstow and Newcastle as well as a Juddmonte duo featuring at Doncaster.

2.33 Doncaster - Juddmonte duo Upscale and Stanage clash

The Juddmonte pair Upscale and Stanage clash in the potentially informative Town Moor Business Club Novice Stakes (2.33).

Andrew Balding's Upscale looked promising on debut when chasing home subsequent Nell Gwyn runner-up Dancing Sequence at Newmarket back in July and a similar effort would see her take plenty of beating under Kevin Stott.

Kingman colt Stanage has a lovely pedigree as a brother to the Group 2 winner Calyx. He is a big danger in the hands of Robert Havlin.

Course and distance winner Balmacara looks to concede weight to the rest of the field. He has some of the most experience in the race and this might help as he looks to follow up on his win last time out.

6.10 Chepstow - Brave Seasca and Fox Pro contest in the feature

Brace Seasca and Fox Pro contest in the competitive feature the Dunraven Windows Handicap Chase (6.10).

Venetia Williams' Brave Seasca drops in class here under Charlie Deutsch. He was lacklustre at this course last time out so needs to bounce back with this step up in trip which should suit.

Fox Pro was last seen winning impressively at Newton Abbot in April last year. He needs to continue in the same vein as last time out and could offer more as he returns off only a 1lb higher mark.

Tightenourbelts could cause an upset if he can reproduce his best form on ground that he thrives on.

5.25 Newcastle - Blindedbythelights faces Bringbackmemories

Bringbackmemories and Blindedbythelights headline the Download The Racing App Now Apprentice Handicap (5.25).

Iain Jardine's Bringbackmemories has improved since switching to the all-weather winning two of his five starts including at this course and distance. He's fancied to follow up on that despite a 4lb rise in the weights.

Blindedbythelights is a consistent performer and will be looking to go one better than his last two starts on turf. He is still seeking his first all-weather success but has 7lb claimer Frederick Daly onboard.

Charlie Johnston's La Pulga would have claims on his second over this course and distance in October. He is one for the shortlist.

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from Chepstow, Doncaster and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Friday April 26.