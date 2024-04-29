Today on Sky Sports Racing: Silver Gunn rivals Fast Steps at Windsor

Monday's triple-header live on Sky Sports Racing features action from Windsor, Southwell and Wolverhampton.

6.39 Windsor - Course and distance specialists clash

Silver Gunn won at Windsor last season over course and 1m 2f distance off a rating of 80 and returns for the Gilbey's Bar, Restaurant & Townhouse, Eton Handicap. He never really kicked on after that but his mark has started to slide to just 1lb above his last win here. His record fresh is a worry but a return to the scene of his last victory boosts his chances.

Morcar makes his seasonal reappearance having had a gelding and wind operation. He lacked consistency last year but when he was on form he was really good. If the gelding operations help him concentrate more today he will go well.

Fast Steps has often brought his best form to Windsor with a decent record at the track, including last time out when only narrowly denied. He is up 2lb now but with Oisin Murphy booked he looks to have a leading chance.

6.09 Windsor - Fighter Command faces Liam Swagger

Liam Swagger was clueless early on in his debut when slowly into stride but learnt on the job to be an unlucky fifth of five. The jockey reported that he was denied a clear run inside the final furlong and the form of that race looks decent, so he should have a leading chance in the Jean & Leslie Spencer Memorial Maiden Stakes if building on that.

Fighter Command has run admirably in defeat when placing on both of his starts for John and Thady Gosden. The son of Bound looks to have fitness on his side after his run at Yarmouth earlier in the month.

As for the newcomers, Dramatic Star probably is the pick of these being the first foal of Group Three winner Dramatic Queen for William Haggas. If he takes after his parents he should go well.

2.00 Southwell - Be Here Now seeks hat-trick

Be Here Now has never been out of the placings since going handicapping and Nigel Tinkler's charge has gone up 3lb for his neck win at Southwell as he returns to the track for the Bet 10 Get 10 At Yeeehaaa.Bet Handicap.

He has shown he does not like to win by far and is keeping himself on the right side of the handicapper.

Cloud King was very impressive over course and five-furlong distance last month and the handicapper thought so too putting him up 12lb. He is up in grade here and the form has not been franked since which would be a worry, but Robert Cowell could surely get more progression out of him here.

Torvar is the most experienced of his rivals with 18 starts and three victories to his name, but has been disappointing recently. He needs to bounce back.

Watch every race from Southwell, Windsor and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday April 29.