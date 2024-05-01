Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan and Coltrane clash in the Sagaro Stakes

Wednesday on Sky Sports Racing has three exhilarating cards from Brighton, Wolverhampton and Ascot with the latter having Group and Listed action including Trueshan and Coltrane clashing.

2.15 Ascot - Trueshan and Coltrane clash in the Sagaro Stakes

Stars Trueshan and Coltrane clash in the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes (2.15).

Alan King's Trueshan concedes weight all-round as he makes his seasonal reappearance under Hollie Doyle. This will be his first run since wind surgery and he often needs his first run, this might prove too much against some talented younger rivals.

Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane saw off Trueshan as he scored in this race last season. He looks to have excellent claims of following up with his trainer reaching for cheekpieces.

Sweet William is lightly raced and he could have more to offer after finishing third in the Long Distance Cup here back in October.

2.50 Ascot - Malc, Adaay In Devon and Jasour feature in the Commonwealth Cup Trial

Malc and Adaay In Devon headline in the wide-open Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes (2.50).

Malc showed some useful form as a two-year-old including when a runner-up over five furlongs in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. He looks the type to progress as he steps up in trip under Oisin Orr.

Adaay In Devon has been highly progressive for the Rod Millman team, winning her last two starts including the Listed Lansdown Stakes last month. She must be fancied to go close as she steps up in grade under Silvestre De Sousa.

Clive Cox's Jasour ran out as an authoritative winner of the Group 2 July Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in July but has a bit to prove having struggled in Group 1 company the last twice.

1.40 Ascot - Epictetus, Docklands and Maljoom headline

Maljoom and Docklands feature in the small but select field in the Listed Bet With Ascot Donation Scheme Paradise Stakes (1.40).

William Haggas' Maljoom has endured a condensed career since finishing an unlucky fourth in the St James's Palace in June 2022 and this looks a good opportunity for him to get his career back on track in these calmer waters.

Epictetus was a Group 3 winner last season, he has since undergone a gelding operation since we saw him finish well beaten in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He should appreciate the drop in class.

Docklands landed the Britannia over this course and distance last summer. He looks the pick of the remainder with Oisin Murphy replacing the suspended Hayley Turner.

