Today on Sky Sports Racing: Imperial Alex and Stormy Fight do battle at Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter, Yarmouth and Hexham host domestic action on a jam-packed Saturday, before the Kentucky Derby tops the bill in the evening.

5.45 Uttoxeter - Two last-time winners face off

Tom Lacey's Imperial Alex has enjoyed a fruitful campaign over fences winning his last two starts emphatically and looks a chaser full of potential as he steps up in grade under Brenda Powell for this Staffordshire Plate.

The Jeremy Scott-trained Stormy Flight recorded his third success over fences when just lasting home at Exeter on his last start and he will be fancied to go close as he heads back up in distance off this 2lb higher mark.

Of the others, Dan Skelton saddles top-weight Flegmatik who brings some useful form into this and should find this easier than when contesting the Topham at Aintree last month.

7.35 Yarmouth - Character Testing looks to follow up

Tom Clover's three-year-old Character Testing got off the mark when winning with a bit to spare at Southwell in January and will be fancied to follow up on this handicap debut as he reruns from a short break having undergone a gelding operation.

Asterverdi made a pleasing comeback when runner-up at Thirsk last month and given natural progression she could be on the premises for this QuinnBet Second to The Favourite Handicap as she steps up to a mile. Marco Botti's Beauty Generation would have each-way claims based on his recent second at Kempton and is another to consider in an open-looking heat.

7.50 Hexham - Horn Cape and Two Auld Pals clash

Ben Haslam's Horn Cape has been in fine form this winter winning four of his last seven starts, including at Newcastle last month, and will be popular despite a career-high mark of 130.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Two Auld Pals justified favouritism when scoring over this course and distance in March and this lightly raced six-year-old can be expected to build on that as he steps up in class under Derek Fox.

Mark Walford's Wetherby maiden hurdle winner Goldwyn is the pick of the remainder as he makes his handicap bow under Jamie Hamilton in this Hexham Racecourse Caravan & Camping Park Handicap Hurdle.

Best of the rest

Bumper winner Came From Nowhere headlines an interesting maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter at 4.00, before Icare Allen takes on Resplendent Grey in an eye-catching Handicap at the same venue. At Yarmouth, the Gosdens saddle Alnayef - a relative of Enbihaar. Overseas, Naval Power represents Frankie Dettori on the Kentucky Derby undercard before the main event of the evening goes off just before midnight.

