Chester's Boodles May Festival: Horse by horse guide to the Chester Vase Stakes

attheraces.com's Declan Rix takes a closer look at the runners in the Chester Vase and sides with a Godolphin hope in the competitive field, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1. AGENDA (3) T: Aidan O'Brien J: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Well-bred son of Galileo out of Royal Ascot winner Different League. Made a lovely introduction in a backend Curragh maiden last season before starting 2024 well, winning at Dundalk 43 days ago. Still looked quite raw that day and takes a step up in grade. That won't be easy and Ryan Moore rides stablemate Grosvenor Square. This might be the race that crowns him, mind.

2. CADOGAN PLACE (5) T: Andrew Balding J: Oisin Murphy

Well-bred son of Frankel who lacks little on paper. Paper is what some collected when he was backed from 9/2 into 11/8 before making a winning debut at Southwell 41 days ago, turning away the reopposing Hidden Law by a short-head. That was a test of late speed and he probably didn't learn a lot, but he had a brilliant attitude under pressure and that form has subsequently been boosted. Has an obvious chance with form looking strong, but inexperience is the worry.

3. GOLDEN WEST (6) T: Karl Burke J: Clifford Lee

Went unbeaten in a two-race juvenile at Newcastle and Epsom before seemingly failing to fire on his 2024 debut in France. That was a warm contest for the time of the year and he shouldn't be written off yet, but still needs to improve. Interesting connections reach for first-time cheekpieces which maybe suggests he wasn't concentrating last time out.

Image: Grosvenor Square is heading for Chester

4. GROSVENOR SQUARE (1) T: Aidan O'Brien J: Ryan Moore

Not been seen in 200 days but showed himself to be a likable, straight-forward and game sort in a three-race juvenile season. Looked pretty versatile ground-wise and had good gate speed so his prominent style of racing should suit this track. Plenty to like about this son of Galileo, but he did shape as a strong-staying sort last year so it remains to be seen if he'll have the toe around here on good ground on his seasonal debut.

5. HIDDEN LAW (2) T: Charlie Appleby J: William Buick

Well-bred son of Dubawi who found only Cadogan Place too good on his Southwell debut before bolting up at Newbury on his next start 18 days ago. There were still signs of greenness this day, but he took a big jump forward in terms of form, having travelled into the race well before hitting the line strongly. That was another tactical race so hopefully learned a bit more, but what really caught the eye was his last furlong was his fastest. That isn't exactly rare, but it can often be the sign of a nice horse.

6. PAPPANO (4) T: John & Thady Gosden J: Kieran Shoemark

Two lifetime starts have come on the all-weather, one in December of 2023 and his latest 37 days ago at Wolverhampton. Probably shaped like the best horse at Kempton on debut before justifying favouritism last time out. Well-bred son of Nathaniel who should continue to improve in the care of a top-class outfit, but needs to improve.

Declan's verdict

A small field, but a fascinating Derby Trial with Grosvenor Square holding the strongest form and being a likable individual. It will be interesting to see him on this quicker ground, which could make him vulnerable on his seasonal debut. This means HIDDEN LAW (9/4) gets the nod at the prices, having looked a different animal when impressing at Newbury. This demands more no doubt, but both visually and the clock suggested he is capable of winning at this level.