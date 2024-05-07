Hollie Doyle blog: Enchanting must overcome her draw at Chester on Wednesday

As the Boodles May Festival at Chester kicks off on Wednesday, Hollie Doyle previews her rides and reviews this past weekend's action with her 50/1 winner at Newmarket.

Speedy filly must overcome poor draw

Five furlongs around Chester should be ideal for the speedy ENCHANTING in the tote.co.uk Saddle Up For More Than Racing Handicap (2.35) on the opening day of the Boodles May Festival on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Owned by my boss Imad Alsagar and trained by Andrew Balding, this daughter of Blue Point ran well on her first start of the season at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, finishing third to an impressive winner.

She handles slow ground so if there's any rain before Wednesday afternoon she should be fine, though I would have preferred a better draw than nine of 12 on such a sharp, turning track.

Lightning fast lady has plum draw

Ed Dunlop's LADY LIGHTNING bids to supplement her debut success in the CAA Stellar Lily Agnes EBF Conditions Stakes (2.05) on the Roodee.

She's another sharp filly who made all to win on debut at Wolverhampton and, unlike Enchanting, couldn't be better drawn in stall one - right against the inside rail.

The form hasn't worked out that well but she won quite decisively so you'd like to think she can progress again. I'm not sure about the ground for her [officially good] but we're all in the same boat.

Messenger holds live chance

WINGED MESSENGER can build on a promising start to his campaign last month when he returns in the CAA Stellar Handicap (1.30) at Chester.

Julie Camacho's gelding shaped well to be third in a 5f handicap at Thirsk, staying on well enough in the closing stages to suggest he'll be a threat over this extra furlong.

He ran well to be second over course and distance last September so is proven on the track and has a live chance from an okay draw.

Definite claims for well handicapped Rapido

OSO RAPIDO's last few runs haven't been great but he has form around Catterick, which is another turning track, so I'm hoping he can rediscover his best form in the CNG Switch Handicap (4.45) at Chester.

Roger Fell and Sean Murray's seven-year-old is 3lb lower than when winning at the North Yorkshire venue in October and had excuses in a similar race at Chester last May when he pulled too hard in testing ground.

Image: Doyle believes there's some big races ahead for Rosallion

Big days ahead for Hannon colt

There are some big days ahead for Richard Hannon's ROSALLION, who ran such a courageous race to be second in Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas.

As Richard remarked, a rematch with Godolphin's winner Notable Speech around a bend in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot could see a different outcome.

Charlie Appleby's colt deserves all the accolades, too, as it's rare to see a horse come from All-Weather conditions races straight into a Classic and win.

It was devastating to see Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite City Of Troy run such a bad race but it was a relief to hear there was nothing amiss and hopefully he'll bounce back, just as their brilliant Auguste Rodin did after flopping in the Guineas last year.

After winning the Fred Darling on Folgaria I was pleased to see third-placed Elmalka pay the form a glowing compliment by taking the Fillies' Classic for Roger Varian and Silvestre De Sousa.

I was thrilled to get a ride in the race on Jane Chapple-Hyam's Rolica who, despite not enjoying the smoothest passage, showed plenty of promise in sixth to confirm that she, too, has a bright future.

Image: Doyle with Outbox winning the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes

Outbox rolls back the years for career best

Winning the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on Friday on 50-1 outsider OUTBOX was a lovely surprise.

To produce a career-best performance on his seasonal debut at the age of nine was amazing and much of the credit must go to his trainer Archie Watson and the team at Saxon Gate in Lambourn.

Fresh and well in himself, Hambleton Racing's flagbearer got an easy lead and got into such a great rhythm through the business end of the race he never looked like being caught.

It's hard to believe he hadn't won for over two years but it felt great to get him back on track. There'll be plenty more opportunities for him internationally this year so who knows what the season has in store.

Watch all the action from the Boodles May Festival live on Sky Sports Racing