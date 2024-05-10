Today on Sky Sports Racing: Grand Providence and Duke Of Oxford Clash in the Chester Cup

Friday's action live on Sky Sports Racing is 28 races from Chester, Ascot, Sedgefield and features top-quality flat and jumps action.

3.40 Chester - Grand Providence and Duke Of Oxford clash

Grand Providence and The Shunter clash in the Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup (3.40).

Andrew Balding's Grand Providence made an eye-catching seasonal return at Newbury just 21 days ago. She will need to defy her wide draw in 12. Balding has form in his race and could add to this here.

The Shunter doesn't shy away from big fields in staying handicaps having won the Cesarewitch last year at Newmarket. He is 6lb above that victory and has only been seen once since over hurdles.

Falcon Eight won this race back in 2021 for Dermot Weld but was less successful last year when further down the field. A reproduction of this win will see him go well.

3.05 Chester - Passenger looks to enhance his Royal Ascot claims in the Huxley Stakes

Passenger looks to enhance his form in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes (3.05).

Sir Michael Stoute's Passenger has had a little bit of a start-stop career but looks the type to thrive as a four-year-old. His Wood Ditton win was impressive on debut before trying his hand in the Dante when he didn't get a run. He also disappointed in the Derby. The stable generally has been very bullish about him.

Hans Andersen went missing during his three-year-old campaign but looked to have turned a new leaf starting out this season when winning at Dundalk. The O'Brien and Moore combination at Chester would be dangerous to discount.

Israr looked impressive when he won the Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket since then he has been slightly unlucky. He could well bounce back.

1.50 Ascot - Winning machine Dragon leader makes seasonal return

Winning machine Dragon Leader makes his seasonal reappearance in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Style Handicap (1.50).

Clive Cox's Dragon Leader has been unstoppable for the Kennet Valley Syndicate when narrowly denied at Doncaster in a sales race. He ended his season winning the two-year-old race at Redcar and he could defy his mark here if he trains on.

Another in-form rival comes in the shape of Coolmore-owned Roger Varian inmate in Accumulate. He has won two of his three races and was impressive when winning a Novices' race under a penalty. The form of that looks decent and he is another one whose mark could underestimate him.

The in-form Amy Murphy can't be discounted with Geologist. This three-year-old has shown glimmers of promise and will need to go one better back on British soil after a stint in Meydan.

