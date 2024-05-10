Today on Sky Sports Racing: Romantic Style headlines French Guineas

It's French Guineas day at ParisLongchamp, and Charlie Appleby will be hoping for honours with Romantic Style, although Chic Colombine could well spoil the party.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Romantic Style headlines French Guineas

Charlie Appleby will be hoping to add another Guineas to his tally with Romantic Style who showed good early speed at Deauville last time and the only question is whether she will stay this extra furlong.

Another Newmarket raider lining up here is the ultra-consistent Chic Colombine for the George Boughey team who seemed to relish the step up in trip to one mile last time out in a Listed contest at Saint-Cloud. She would be dangerous to rule out.

Of the home contingent, the unbeaten Rock'n Swing has to be taken seriously considering she is trained by Andre Fabre and with only two runs under her belt, she could have a lot more to offer.

3.30 ParisLongchamp - Henry Longfellow clashes with Ramadan

The unbeaten and impeccably bred Henry Longfellow has his first three-year-old outing here and if he turns up in the same form as winning the National Stakes, he could be very hard to beat.

Ramadan showed a tenacious attitude when taking a Group Three last time, beating another of today's rivals in Beauvatier, but both of these will need to take a big step forward here.

John and Thady Gosden send Eben Shaddad across the channel who was last seen finishing second in the Craven behind Haatem, but he too will need to step up on that effort here.

7.00 Newcastle - Strike red and King's Lynn do battle

We haven't seen Strike Red since he won a very competitive handicap at the Curragh 295 days ago and if he is fully tuned up for his return, off just 3lb higher he sets the standard.

King's Lynn has contested some top races over the years but is now slipping to an attractive mark. He can hit a flat spot and in a race of this nature, and that could just see him shuffled back at a crucial time.

Dual course and distance winner Batal Dubai dint get the clearest of runs last time out and was only half a length behind Chipstead off this mark two starts ago

Sky Bet odds I Today's races

Watch every race from ParisLongchamp, Plumpton and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday May 12